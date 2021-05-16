Call it the lifeblood of the community — literally.
Cody Hawkins' blood drained from his body after he was shot May 19, 2019 in Greenwood.
So, blood takes on a very personal meaning for his family.
"At that time, Cody lost a lot of blood," said his godmother, Shanna Childs. "If we would have gotten to him in time, and he were to have gotten the blood that he needed, we might have saved him. So, we want to save somebody else's life by giving back the blood."
Childs and Cody's mother, Ethel Hawkins Smith, organized a blood donation and block party on Saturday at the fountain in Uptown Greenwood. In addition to The Blood Connection's on-site role, there was music and food.
Cody, 24, was slain by a single bullet fired in a drive-by shooting on Pearl Street.
"It's the anniversary of Cody's death," Childs said. "He was murdered two years ago. So, this is just a remembrance to keep his name alive. We like to give back to the community. Blood is very crucial at this time, especially to African Americans. It's to keep the community involved and engaged."
Childs wore a T-shirt with the letters MCCF on it. MCCF, or Mothers Commanding Cease Fire, was established after Cody died. Smith wore a button with Cody's picture on it, and the family was giving out buttons with Cody's picture and the pictures of other young men lost to gun violence in the Lakelands.
Smith, who remains frustrated because law enforcement has not caught Cody's killer, said her family thought a blood drive would be the right way to honor her son's memory.
"We decided to do the blood drive because we want to keep his name alive," Smith said. "If you give blood, you're saving a life."
Childs said "we're in a season when we want the senseless gun violence to stop. We came up with this because we wanted to deal with mothers who have been hurting and have been affected by gun violence, and we want the violence to cease."
Since Cody's slaying, Greenwood police have worked to interview people and scour for evidence, but key witnesses have remained silent.
That silence is baffling to Cody’s mother. Her quest for justice and answers has taken her and her family through untold anguish, and she said it’s still a daily struggle knowing there are people who haven’t spoken up who could help solve this case.
"It's frustrating every day because it means the killer is still on the loose — and somebody else is in danger," Smith said.
Childs feels the same way.
"It's very frustrating," Childs said. "It's people. It's somebody that had the audacity to drive down Pearl Street at night and take his life."
Smith said her son would be happy seeing people give blood in memory of him.
"He probably would be smiling because he was always a giver," Smith said. "He would give the person the shirt off his back. So, he would be proud that we are keeping his name alive this way."
More than 1,000 South Carolinians died by gun violence in 2019, an average of nearly three people a day, according to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence. The organization reported that the firearm homicide rate increased dramatically, by 86%, from 2010 to 2019.
In South Carolina, young Black males are disproportionately affected by firearm homicide. Black males ages 15-34 have a firearm homicide rate more than nine times higher than white males of the same age group, the organization says on its website.