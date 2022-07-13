ABBEVILLE — A visit to the Abbeville County Animal Shelter is never a quiet occasion.
It’s a small building and sound carries. The only sound that carries farther than the front door opening is the roar of dogs when they hear someone enter the building. It’s a noise so powerful, people might take a step or two back when it hits.
Ann Davis, president of the Greater Abbeville Humane Society, hopes to cut down the noise with the Pick Me SC, a statewide project that promotes adoption from shelters.
As of Sunday, the shelter had two dogs and one cat adopted by fosters. No throngs of people are coming in through the doors, she admitted.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}A lot of people think they want full-blooded animals instead of mixed-breeds. Honestly, mixed breeds can be much better puppies than full breeds, much better companions, Davis said.
The Pick Me! program has been done for several years. It stems from the Charleston animal care group “No Kill South Carolina,” she said. Its goal is to prevent euthanization of animals because of overcrowding.
The local shelter is often overcrowded, especially during the summer. Davis said the shelter is a no-kill facility. The goal is to expand no-kill status to all shelters in the state.
For the program, the shelter remains open through Saturday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
What happens when overcrowding is a problem, shelters will euthanize based on space, rather than animals being sick, she said.
The shelter has 23 kennels and has animals in 13 additional crates. Cages in the front room contain two kittens and another office features a cage containing a dog that needed to be isolated from the other animals to keep him from getting too excited.
Dealing with overcrowding and pet returns can get stressful for everybody, animals and people, Davis said.
It keeps the staff busy, as evidenced by Izzy Devore, whose work at the shelter left her pants mud splattered and covered with paw prints from dogs craving attention.
“We have great dogs, just not many visitors,” she said Monday as she and Shannon Helgeson showed off dogs available for adoption. Some were chilled out, one gave new meaning to the word “hyper,” and, according to Helgeson, one would lay on his back all day to enjoy belly rubs.
Deals are available to adopt animals. Devore said some animals have been sponsored by shelter supporters, so their adoption fees are waived. Animals featured as Pets of the Week have their adoption fees halved.
If people bring at least 20 pounds of food through Saturday, adoption fees will be waived, Davis said.
Normal fees are $50 for dogs and $35 for cats.
For those who are uncertain of adoption, Devore said fostering animals is an option. Fosters can adopt animals for terms ranging from one week to one month. It is an opportunity to get animals out of the shelter.