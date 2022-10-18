South Carolina Girl Scouts will not share in an $84.5 million windfall.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott made the donation to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 local branches, the 110-year-old organization said Tuesday, calling it a vote of confidence.
“Her support of our organization means honestly just as much as the donation,” Sofia Chang, CEO of GSUSA, said.
It’s the largest donation the Girl Scouts have received from an individual, she said.
None of the funds are designated for Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands, said Karen Kelly, vice president of marketing and communications. The group is based in Greenville.
“We are heartbroken that girls in South Carolina will not directly benefit,” she said. “In South Carolina, 21% of children live in poverty, and we rank 39th in the nation for child well-being. We believe every girl deserves a chance to grow and develop leadership skills, whether she can afford it.”
The GSSC-MM offers financial aid to girls to cover the $25 annual membership fee and hopes that Scott’s donation will be a catalyst to bring more donations to the council and the Girl Scout movement.
Funds will help the organization recover from the impact of the pandemic, which drove down membership, Chang said. Youth membership fell dramatically during the pandemic, dropping nearly 30% from about 1.4 million in 2019-20 to just over 1 million in 2021-22
The Girl Scouts plan to support volunteers and staff, make camp properties more resistant to the impacts of climate change, improve science and technology education for youth members and develop diversity and inclusion programming to make troops more accessible.
With the challenges facing girls today, it’s critical to invest in their futures through organizations like Girl Scouts. The funding to directly impact girls’ futures remains historically underfunded, Kelly said.
If people would like to help ensure girls in South Carolina have every benefit of the Girl Scout Movement reach out or visit the website at gssc-mm.org, she said.
Scott’s fortune largely comes from her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.
