'Gift of desperation': Part of addiction recovery is avoiding relapse triggers

Michelle Gaskins always felt like she needed to go somewhere else. She was a lonely child growing up in Paterson, New Jersey, and her life began unraveling during her early teens.
She was molested. She began drinking. She was searching for something — and she was looking in all the wrong places.
“It seemed like I was in a big world all by myself,” Gaskins said. “But when I started drinking, it shrunk that world, and I could be whoever I wanted to be. I could dance, I could talk and I could make friends — and people liked me.”
After moving to South Carolina, Gaskins started using crack cocaine after a roommate introduced it to her. Soon, she began selling it.
“I wasn’t going to be that lonely girl who was molested,” she said. “It didn’t matter if it (the high) lasted just five minutes. It was just a second I didn’t have to be me.”
Gaskins’ story is just one of many involving addiction. You’ve likely heard some of these stories — and about miraculous recoveries — however, recovery involves more than ending substance abuse. Avoiding relapse is a lifelong struggle. Identifying the triggers that lead to relapse, and replacing them with positive situations and actions, is the path toward lasting recovery, experts say. It also requires you to surround yourself with a support group whose members will be your lifeline in times of weakness.
People, places and things
Experts say former addicts must change the people they fellowship with, the places they go and the things they do in their lives.
“In counseling, we work toward identifying those (triggers),” said Barbara Robinson, director of outpatient services at Cornerstone, a prevention, intervention and treatment service in Greenwood. “We do a discussion about what a relapse is. A relapse is not that I just wake up and used (drugs) today. A reoccurrence can start long before I actually pick up and use. It could be a situation I didn’t deal with or I’m still going to places that will set me up for a trigger or reoccurrence.
“It could be that I didn’t deal with something from my past that just builds, builds, builds. And if I’m weak or tired emotionally, I could set myself up to have a reoccurrence.”
To be successful, Robinson said, you can’t continue being around people with whom you used drugs or alcohol.
Instead, “Who are the people that’s been cheering me on and been in my corner, wanting to see me do well?” Robinson said. “A lot of times, that’s people right there in your family. Sometimes we reconnect with family. Maybe it’s the church. Start exploring where your positive social support network is and what these individuals tend to do for me.”
Robinson said you also have to address the places you go.
“’Places’ could be that I used to use (drugs or alcohol) here, and now I need to find new places to go — to the gym, to church, visiting family, going to the park, taking little mini-trips or vacations,” Robinson said. “If I’m part of a recovery group, maybe it’s going to a recovery retreat or reconnecting with a 12-step program, whether it be AA, NA, Celebrate Recovery, Cocaine Anonymous — finding connections that are going to aid me in recovery.
“Every now and then, we need support and people who will encourage us when we are not in our best place. It’s important for them to have those positive connections in recovery.”
Lifeline for tough times
Support networks are the lifelines in the recovery process. Gaskins had been to rehabilitation and was on Christmas break when she faced major temptation. She was down to her last $10 on Christmas Eve in 2007 and was sitting on the couch and thinking about where she could find cocaine.
Gaskins realized her daughter had left her cellphone at the house. Gaskins called her drug dealer, but he didn’t answer. She now counts that as a blessing.
So, Gaskins started calling people on support group lists she obtained from attending 12-step programs in Abbeville and Greenwood. When she got to the last name on the second list, she connected with someone who encouraged her to persevere through the moment. They talked for three hours.
“She said, ‘I can listen to you or we can talk, but you don’t ever have to use again,’” Gaskins said. “Nobody had ever told me that, but I’d never told anybody I wanted to get high.”
Gaskins tossed her shoes aside and fought off a relapse. She slumped to the floor from her perch on the couch. Things would be OK.
“It wasn’t that the high didn’t feel good. It was the consequences after you got high,” she said. “And if you don’t get high, you won’t feel like that. You won’t bring any more children into this world that you can’t take care of. You won’t go back to prison. You can raise your children. You can participate in life if you just don’t use. That phone call that night absolutely changed my life.”
Getting to that point wasn’t easy. She had “rock bottoms” numerous times, but she kept lowering the floor for those bottoms each time she encountered trouble.
“I didn’t see it being that bad until I had my first encounter where I exchanged myself to get high,” Gaskins, who is married now, said. “That became a repetitious thing in my life. That was the most degrading thing in the world.”
In 1993, Gaskins’ mother was dying from AIDS. Gaskins had gotten pregnant for a second time — a child she gave up for adoption — and she was facing a three-year prison sentence. She got out in 1995, but, within months, she was back in prison.
“I get out, I go in. I get out, I go in,” Gaskins said. “Every time, I would have a child in between that.”
In 1999, her most recent child was taken from her and ended up living with an aunt. Gaskins went to prison again in 2003, and she was once again pregnant.
“That’s real important in my story,” Gaskins said. “I don’t let that stop me from staying clean.”
In 2007, she reached out for help with her addiction and was planning on going to a rehabilitation facility; but, just a month after making those plans, her birthday was upcoming, and that was a trigger for her to want to get high.
Gaskins broke into a supermarket in Calhoun Falls, looking to steal items to fund her addiction.
“I was sitting in the county jail, and it hit me for the first time like it had never hit me,” she said. “Every time I had been locked up, I could find an excuse. This time I was like, ‘Every time I get high, I end up sleeping with somebody I don’t want to or I end up in jail.’”
When she left jail, she went to Holmesview Rehabilitation Center on Dec. 17, 2007. After the Christmas break, she went back to the center and graduated in January.
“I was liking what I was seeing when I looked in the mirror,” Gaskins said. “I could make a different decision.”
She continued her 12-step meetings and began to put her life back together. She had gotten her GED and a certification in welding while in prison, and she eventually obtained a welding job in 2012 at Eaton after working a couple of other jobs.
“No matter what happened, I stayed clean,” Gaskins said. “Life showed up. People left. People came. People hurt me. I hurt people. But I stayed clean.”
During her time in the workforce, she went to college and got a degree in human services. She’s now pursuing a master’s in social work. A friend told her about a job opening at Cornerstone, so she retired from Eaton and went to work there as a peer support specialist.
“I saw God’s footprint all throughout my life,” she said. “Money was not going to be an issue. My issue was my purpose, just helping one person. I knew that’s what I wanted to do. My heart is in helping people like me.”
Dealing with addiction-related triggers is important to Gaskins. She said one type of music can stir feelings that might cause her to think about drugs. She said she has been welding and smelled the smoke and thought it smelled like crack cocaine smoke.
“The mind is very powerful,” she said. “Cigarette lighters were a trigger. I learned that my disease is very tricky. Now my triggers are not as blatant. They are more subtle. I have to still be very vigilant.”
Recovery is for everyone
Kelly Simpson, author of “Cherished Memories: My Story, No Shame, No Blame,” said you don’t even have to be an addict to be part of a recovery program. Shumon Salah, a certified peer support specialist at Self Regional Medical Center, used to abuse alcohol, cocaine and opiates. He fully understands what Simpson means.
“Recovery is available for everybody who wants it and is willing to put in a little bit of work,” Salah said. “What happens on the bright side of recovery is far better than you could have dreamed of on your own.”
Simpson attends Celebrate Recovery because “it is one of the recovery programs that teaches you things that are needed in life,” she said.
“Not all people who go to a recovery program are drug addicts or alcoholics,” she said. “Some have been divorced. Some are single parents. Some have suffered the death of a child or spouse. Some have suffered from illnesses. Some have suffered from codependency. Some are disabled.
“Anyone who needs strength, encouragement and hope can attend a meeting and leave with a bit of peace and comfort. We must end the stigma that recovery is only for addicts or alcoholics. Recovery is for anyone who needs it.”
She said a lot of people don’t know help is available.
“Help that points you to the scriptures and to Jesus for your health and healing,” she said. “Help that teaches coping skills to handle the stress of life. Help that ends codependency and teaches full dependence on the Lord Jesus Christ.”
Simpson said she once suffered from codependency to the point where she put people, or things, in the place in her life that “only God should be.”
“Now, I put my complete trust in God to work everything out for my good,” she said. “It says in His word that He has lost none that we have given Him, which means that we never lose anything that we put in God’s hands.”
She also knows one of the key components of the recovery process.
“You change your people, places and things,” she said. “Now, instead of going to a bar to have communion with people, I go to church and I go to Celebrate Recovery. In Celebrate Recovery, you say, ‘I’m a follower of Jesus Christ and I am forgiven.’ You don’t say anything about the past because the past has nothing to do with your future.”
She said she changed the words she used to speak about herself and the people with whom she surrounded herself.
“If somebody wants to be in my circle of friends, they’re going to be an encourager,” Simpson said. “My coping mechanisms have broadened since I found Celebrate Recovery.”
She went through leadership training with Celebrate Recovery, and now she’s leading the program. She also works in a ministry that houses unwed pregnant mothers.
“I don’t expect anyone to do what I do and say what I say and follow me like a puppy,” she said. “That’s not what I’m after. What I’m after is fellowship, conversations about Jesus — and I’m after the blessings only he can give.”
She said she once felt like calling someone else when she needed to reach out meant she wasn’t strong enough to handle her issues.
“Then I realized that is strong of you to call somebody and say, ‘I need fellowship and I need somebody to talk this problem out with, and I need a prayer partner and I need a prayer warrior,’” Simpson said.
The ‘gift’
Salah started “drinking and drugging” when he was in his mid-teens.
Unlike the typical fall of most addicts, Salah managed to keep his job and his home. People didn’t know what was happening on the inside, though.
“On the outside, I was seemingly normal,” he said. “On the inside, I came to find out there’s a lot more than just the substances part of the addiction. It starts more with something that’s going on inside of you, and that’s the way you are choosing to self-soothe.”
He was arrested a couple of times, he said, and had a DUI.
“Basically, my decision-making and impulsivity was non-existent,” he said. “I could not make a good decision to save my life. Really, I was masking a lot of pain and hurt. I had a low self-esteem. I didn’t think of myself too highly. A little bit of depression. So, that all turned into manifesting itself as, “Hey, this makes me feel better. Substances make me feel better. I’m more fun, outgoing and people seem to like me more when I put it in my body.”
Salah was a union foreman for a road construction crew in New York and was making good money; but, he said his actions strained relationships with his family and they didn’t want to be around him.
“The friends in the circle that I kept were all doing the same thing as I was,” Salah said. “There was no growth. Just a bunch of stagnant people looking to get messed up.”
He said he had plenty of rock bottoms.
“People can hit a rock bottom, but it’s just the bottom that they’ve never been to before,” he said. “I had to have what I call the gift of desperation. My gift of desperation came when I came to South Carolina (four years ago).”
He followed his high school sweetheart to the Palmetto State. His substance abuse problems came with him.
“My drug use and drinking took a lot from me, but I didn’t see it at the time,” he said. “I seemed fine on the outside, but, slowly, that ship was crumbling apart.”
After a motorcycle wreck, Salah started “drinking heavy.” He finally agreed to go to rehabilitation at Oaks Recovery in Greenwood.
“This was the first time a treatment option was presented to me,” Salah said. His ex-girlfriend knew people who had gone through the Oaks. At that point, he was like, “What else do I have to lose?”
He relapsed after his first stint in rehab, but he decided to return for another try.
“I tasted a little bit of what recovery felt like for the first time in my life,” he said. “Freedom. I didn’t have to depend on a substance to get out of bed. I wasn’t feeling sick. I started feeling my emotions and learning how to process those. I liked it. I found faith and started going to church, which I’ve never done.”
He has been clean since Jan. 2, 2020, and he’s completely changed his life, realizing he was missing faith and service in his life.
“So, I started going to church,” he said. “I laid down all my preconceived notions and biases, and I started believing that, if it’s working for all these other people, what makes me so unique and different? Why can’t it work for me?”
With the support of a good friend who is his sponsor, Salah started being of service to other people in the community, working at things such as sober events.
“The recovery lifestyle is way more fun and produces more fruit than anything I’ve done in the past,” he said. “I started seeing people around me who have strong faith. A sinner like me who can be saved and see the fruits of the spirit, I didn’t think it was possible or attainable for me. I thought for a long time that I was going to pay for the sins of my past. Turns out that’s not the case.”
A trigger for Salah might be seeing someone with a “frosty beer” on a hot day. He chooses to drink a protein shake instead. He also has changed his people, places and things.
“Once you remove all the crap, and you’re left with yourself, then you can truly find a measure of what kind of person you are,” he said. “I found sobriety. I found faith. I found a recovery community.”
Salah went back to school and became a licensed clinical hypnotherapist.
“I live as an asset, not a liability,” he said.
Salah said the basic philosophy behind triggers and “staying right” is to start learning healthy habits. In other words, find trigger replacements.
“If things lose power of you, you can start living in a solution,” he said. “Your motivation to do good comes after action.”