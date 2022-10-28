District 12 photo

Republican candidate Daniel Gibson is challenging longtime Democratic incumbent state Rep. Anne Parks in the November election.

A state representative who has served for about two decades is facing a political newcomer inspired by recent events to run for public office.

S.C. House District 12 includes all of McCormick County and part of Greenwood County. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Anne Parks has represented the district since the late 1990s, but Republican candidate Daniel Gibson decided to run against her when she cast a vote against a six-week ban on abortions.

