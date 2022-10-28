A state representative who has served for about two decades is facing a political newcomer inspired by recent events to run for public office.
S.C. House District 12 includes all of McCormick County and part of Greenwood County. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Anne Parks has represented the district since the late 1990s, but Republican candidate Daniel Gibson decided to run against her when she cast a vote against a six-week ban on abortions.
Election day is Nov. 8, though early voting has already started. For information on where your voting precinct is, along with other information about voting and the upcoming election, visit scvotes.gov.
Daniel GibsonA resident of Greenwood County since 1981, Gibson spent most of his life working in construction and as an aviator. Though he’s been retired for about five years, he’s still a certified flight instructor.
Despite being a lifelong Reagan-era conservative, Gibson had never been interested in getting involved in politics himself.
“I really had no desire whatsoever to get into politics,” he said. “Never even crossed my mind, I thought they were slimy, it was just vicious and I didn’t like it.”
He was impressed when South Carolina’s leadership kept businesses open and people going to work through the COVID-19 pandemic, but what fired his passion to run for office was the debate over a six-week ban on abortion.
“I’ll never forget that day when they were debating the fetal heartbeat bill and I read that Anne Parks had voted against it,” he said. “I understand Democrats are going to stand their ground on that and Republicans are going to stand their ground on it. That’s probably the biggest issue in the nation where we’re all 180 degrees apart, but it just broke my heart.”
Gibson, 67, and his fiancee have a combined six children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He said protecting the lives of the unborn is his biggest priority. However, he knows there’s little traction in getting bipartisan support for abortion legislation, and he wants to focus on issues where elected officials can find common ground.
“We can improve education in South Carolina, it’s a mess and everyone agrees on that,” he said.
Gas prices, inflation, creating jobs and reducing crime are bipartisan subjects, and while officials disagree on methods, most people want similar outcomes, he said.
For education, he said funding alone won’t improve schools and student performance. Community organizations that support families are essential, he said.
“We can’t put fathers in the homes, we can’t make a mother do what a mother should do,” he said. “I would support legislation to help institutions that would help those people, not simply dump more money into it.”
Towns and counties have been quick to give millions in tax breaks to industries, but Gibson said he wants to focus on struggling small businesses. He wants to explore tax breaks based on number of employees or value of equipment used.
If elected, Gibson said he would look into cutting the state’s gas tax and eliminating the state income tax as a way to give struggling residents relief.
“That’s the two fastest things I think that could be done pretty quickly,” he said. “I will be there. I understand people who say it’s just a part-time job, but it’s not a part-time-part-time-part-time job. To me, it’s a full-time obligation that I would have to the people of this state and this district.”
Anne ParksParks is a third-generation business owner whose family has been in the Greenwood area for nearly a century. Now 67, Parks has worked since her youth at Parks Funeral Home, founded by her grandfather in 1935.
Before making her bid for the state legislature, Parks served as a local official for eight years. Constituent service has been a cornerstone of Parks’ service since she was elected to the state legislature in the late 1990s.
“I was on city council and I had some people who came to me from the community asking me to run, so I ran,” she said. “I like being able to help my constituents if they have any questions, and I depend on them when I need information about our communities.”
Her main focus in her years in Columbia has been education. Teachers still need more pay, she said, and their jobs should be structured to reduce the administrative paperwork and let instructors focus on teaching their classes.
“It’s not just about some of the children, but all of the children,” she said. “Children these days don’t have to compete on a local level or state level, it’s global now because of technology.”
Families are in greater need than in prior years, she said. Parks would like to see school bus systems improved, and programs such as SNAP, TANF and Department of Social Services programs bolstered. She was baffled by the state’s decision not to accept federal expansion of Medicaid.
“This state does not take the federal two-to-one match for Medicaid, which could help a lot more people if we did,” she said.
Greenwood has been doing a great job of attracting industries and jobs, and she said the state should be ready to further support its technical college system to back its economic growth.
“Not all areas have something like Piedmont Technical College, and I think Greenwood is very fortunate to have the ability to train workforce if need be,” she said.
Parks was disappointed at Republicans’ push to restrict access to abortions as medical care, and said the state government shouldn’t be regulating women’s reproductive health.
“I think it’s going to affect women’s health care in the state, as we have some counties that do not have the ability to provide women’s health care and they have to travel to get what they need,” she said.
A long-running incumbent, Parks said people in District 12 know her, and know she has an open-door policy. She can always be reached at her family’s funeral home, and takes calls from constituents regularly.
“I’ll always be there for them,” she said. ‘I feel like constituent service is the most important thing — not being in a box where you can’t get to me. I want to continue to be a voice for the community.”