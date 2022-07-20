GHS chorus to sing at Braves game, tickets for sale From staff reports Jul 20, 2022 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email INDEX-JOURNAL FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local fans of the Atlanta Braves will have an opportunity to support their team and Greenwood students next month.Greenwood High School chorus students will sing the National Anthem at the Atlanta Braves’ Aug. 3 game at noon.The school is selling tickets to the game as a fundraiser for the trip.There are 200 tickets available at $23 apiece. Tickets are available for purchase at the Greenwood High School front office. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakelands Connector Eighth annual “Cruisin’ for a Cause Boat Run” on Lake Greenwood Jul 13, 2022 SRHF receives receives donation from Eaton Corp. Jul 6, 2022 Greenwood Hardware donates to YMCA youths Jul 6, 2022 Countybank's SBA Department passes $100 million in loan closings Jul 6, 2022 Latest News +8 UK weather turmoil disrupts train travel for 3rd day +23 Wickremesinghe elected new president in crisis-hit Sri Lanka Higher prices lead to more calls for food aid +4 Lasting leadership: Post 20's upperclassmen cap careers with championship Julie Jason: HSA or 401(K)? How about both? Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood police seek shooter after Friday night drive-byWare Shoals man dies in weekend crashOur View: Keyiona Hill is dead because system is flawedTwo arrested in attempt to smuggle contraband to inmateGreenwood County Sheriff's Office investigates allegations against detention officerEdgefield man to pay more than $2 million in restitution for dealership schemeGreenwood man arrested in connection to weekend crash that killed oneTraffic stop nets three arrestsAbbeville County deputies find more than 2 pounds of meth during traffic stopMatthew Hensley: Systematic failures allowed Keyiona Hill's murder; it's past time to search for solutions State News Ex-lawyer Murdaugh slated for bond hearing on murder charges Senate confirms Michelle Childs to DC appeals court Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval S. Carolina conservatives suggest almost total abortion ban Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son CNN News The incredible story of how triplets separated at birth reunited At 85, R.B.G. loves being 'notorious' CNN visits Russian 'troll farm' from indictment Amazon HQ2: who really wins?