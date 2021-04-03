Greater Greenwood United Ministry Free Clinic

What: GGUM is a nonprofit serving Greenwood County residents. It provides assistance to people in crisis, offering help with rental eviction, utility disconnection, food insecurity and more. It also provides financial counseling and a free medical clinic, pharmacy and dental clinic. The free medical clinic has expanded to include services for the Latino population, as well as women's health. More dentists are needed for the dental clinic.

Established in 1995, the ministry is owned and operated by nearly 70 member Christian congregations in Greenwood County.

Free medical clinic services include:

Physician visits/examinations (now including women's health), labs and x-rays, prescriptions (with on-site pharmacy for GGUM patients), medical counseling, referrals for hospitals and specialists and dental extractions.

GGUM Location: 1404 Edgefield St. Greenwood.

Call 864-942-0500.