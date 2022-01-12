Greenwood Genetic Center is on the verge of a historic partnership with The Medical University of South Carolina that the institution hopes will help it thrive.
But within the proposed agreement is a provision that some fear might cede local control to the Charleston-based research university. Under the terms, MUSC would appoint half the board moving forward.
That has some concerned the new board could hollow out the Greenwood gem, moving jobs and operations away from the Emerald City.
Details of the proposed agreement are not final and have not been made public. GGC has promised to share specifics with the public once everything is finalized.
Ericka Adams, daughter of GGC cofounder Dr. Roger Stevenson, started an online petition against the proposal Monday afternoon that garnered more than 1,500 supporters by Tuesday evening. She told the Index-Journal that local donors and 35 medical and research professionals have expressed concerns about the changes to GGC Executive Director Steve Skinner and the board.
Skinner, however, said there is little risk that MUSC could steal the nonprofit, which spends about $25 million annually, away from Greenwood. Situated at a multimillion-dollar facility that was designed for the specialized medical research that has earned GGC praise, there aren’t many suitable spaces that could house the institution’s work. And MUSC’s existing facilities are already in full use.
Instead, Skinner saw the partnership as a way to grow GGC’s campuses in Greenwood and across the state. The center has satellite offices in Charleston, Columbia, Florence and Greenville.
He also pushed back on the notion that MUSC could take over GGC through this agreement, noting that each would get equal representation on the new board. Skinner noted that precautions are built into the agreement, such as preserving assets under GGC’s foundation, which won’t have the added MUSC influence.
“We’re not selling GGC,” Skinner said.
MUSC issued a statement in response to the petition.
“GGC will not leave Greenwood and MUSC will not initiate a ‘takeover’ of GGC. Any information circulating online to the contrary is inaccurate. In addition, no jobs will be lost at GGC; in fact, it’s likely that job opportunities will expand in the future. Both organizations’ boards will continue to work closely together to address concerns and structure the partnership for continued and long term success,” wrote Heather M. Woolwine, MUSC’s director of public affairs, media relations and presidential communications.
Years in the making
Skinner said the relationship between the two institutions started a few years ago at GGC’s behest and has grown to the benefit of both.
GGC and MUSC described the proposed expanded relationship in an October press release, which listed a number of goals for the agreement:
- Co-develop a strategic plan for genetic services.
- Increase access to clinical genetic services for MUSC patients and all South Carolinians.
- Build on collaborative telehealth platforms to improve wait times for appointments and consultations.
- Share resources and expertise where possible to lower costs.
- Pursue workforce development, research, clinical trials and treatment collaborations.
- Advance precision health and jointly serve as leaders in this area of health care.
“We are looking at this because we feel like we need to continue to grow ... to meet the demand in genetic services in South Carolina and beyond,” Skinner said.
He said part of the impetus is that, as a research medical university, MUSC has access to funding beyond what GGC could access.
In a Facebook post responding to the petition, GGC promised the agreement would see the facility grow: “We are not changing our name, our home, our mission, our identity, or our culture. No GGC jobs will be lost, in fact we ultimately expect to expand and add positions. What we are doing is working with MUSC to ensure that both organizations have the resources and support to excel and thrive in the rapidly evolving field of medical genetics — all for the ultimate benefit of the patients and families we serve.”
Partnership
The proposed agreement between GGC and MUSC will make them partners, Skinner said. That each side gets 50% control of the board moving forward is a reflection of this and means neither can force a harmful change.
“They aren’t coming in controlling or dictating what we’re doing,” Skinner said, and he promised administration would remain untouched by the agreement.
However, Adams worries MUSC would have an outsized say in GGC moving forward and could force drastic changes.
“Whatever name you want to apply – purchase, acquisition, sale, partnership, membership, sell out, buy in, takeover – MUSC will gain 50% control of the GGC Board of Directors (whose responsibilities include approval of the annual budget and naming the GGC Director) and influence the GGC internal operations through a Joint Operating Committee,” she wrote in response to a social media posting from GGC. “The fiscal year 2023 budget will include about $27M in resources from the GGC and about $2M from MUSC. Yet, MUSC will have 50% control of the budget. Where is the equity in this?”
Skinner, however, said the Greenwood Genetic Center has earned its reputation in genetic research and MUSC will not hamper that mission. He also noted that the Greenwood Genetic Center is a few years from turning 50.
“The real goal is that we’ll be here in 50 years,” he said.