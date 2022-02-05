GGC combats rumors, internal strife amid MUSC deal

It started with a promise.
When Jim Self heard Dr. Roger Stevenson’s vision for what would become the Greenwood Genetic Center, he matched government funding for the nonprofit with a single condition: Stevenson had to build in Greenwood.
Fast forward nearly 50 years and that promise is part of Stevenson’s contention about why the center he helped start shouldn’t partner with The Medical University of South Carolina in an effort to grow GGC’s footprint and potential for funding.
The co-founder is resigning in protest of the agreement. His daughter, Ericka Adams, started an online petition against the proposed partnership, and two letters, one from 35 employees and one signed by four donors, have expressed apprehension.
Stevenson did not respond to an interview request for this story. Through an intermediary, he said he wasn’t comfortable with an interview at this time.
In a Jan. 28 correspondence to colleagues explaining his resignation, he wrote: “The agreement represents a betrayal of the labors of the Founding Board of Directors, the engagement of Mr. Jim Self, the contributions from major donors, the friendship of the hundreds of citizens from Greenwood and beyond that are named on our recognition boards, and you, the Faculty and Staff, who have built the GGC into an internationally recognized Center of Excellence in Medical Genetics.”
Stevenson contends the deal undervalues GGC and peddles the nonprofit’s autonomy at a heavy discount — charges the center’s administration denies.
In an email obtained by the Index-Journal, GGC Executive Director Steve Skinner told the board that Stevenson insisted “he will continue to vigorously and vocally oppose the agreement with MUSC” during his notice period at GGC. The employee handbook requests a six-week notice of resignation, which Stevenson submitted Jan. 24. If the agreement is approved before his anticipated final day, Stevenson promised to sue. If it is approved afterward, he said he wouldn’t sue but others would.
The only way Stevenson would accept an agreement with MUSC is if it involved giving the school no seats on the board and nixing plans for a joint operating committee. Should the board decide not to approve the agreement, Stevenson said he would rescind his resignation.
“I am deeply disturbed by the division that has occurred between Dr. Stevenson and me, on the GGC faculty and staff, on the GGC Board, and in our community,” Sinner wrote. “I share this to inform the Board. This is obviously an internal personnel issue that I will need to address, but it, unfortunately, has spread to a public forum and issue. I am sure that my evening and weekend will be consumed by comments and responses. I welcome any questions, comments or guidance. I will be prayerfully considering my response and options.
“Thank you for your support and guidance during this challenging process and course of events.”
Terms of agreement
The contract laying out the GGC-MUSC arrangements spans 45 pages, with 7 1/2 pages dedicated to defining the use of various words alone — and that’s before the table of contents and various attachments.
Through a third party, the Index-Journal obtained a copy of the version of the contract that was signed Jan. 14, but not associated attachments. The process is not final and some terms might change.
The agreement moves the center’s assets, including biological samples, under its foundation and becomes a membership organization with two members: the legacy GGC board, which will be called GGC Parent, and Mainsail Health Partners, a 501(c)(3) formed by MUSC to handle certain long-term initiatives.
In exchange, Mainsail will pay the Greenwood nonprofit $15 million. GGC will receive $3 million at closing, part of which should reimburse GGC for covering closing costs, and another $2 million at the third anniversary of the deal — more if the estimated value of the Greenwood-based institution grows. The remainder of that, up to $10 million, is due five years after closing. With board approval, part or all of that sum may be paid in-kind, which means the value of materials or services provided by MUSC and its affiliates could be included in the sum.
In his note to colleagues, Stevenson wrote that “GGC loses its autonomy and independence by conveying 50% ownership and control to MUSC for a paltry sum of $5 million.”
In response to that claim, Skinner wrote to staff: “To clarify, the initial investment from MUSC is $15 M with a long-term commitment to match certain grants from the GGC Foundation. In addition, as a partner in GGC, they are obligated and committed to sustain and enhance the GGC.”
Stevenson also argued that moving assets under the foundation was “a financial ruse that decreases the overall valuation of the GGC,” which allows MUSC to pay less for entering the partnership.
The agreement puts the value of GGC, once assets are moved to the foundation, at $10 million. The net assets of GGC were only $15 million on its last tax filing, which represented the situation on June 30, 2020, with the foundation separately having close to $10 million in assets. The entities reported similar net assets in the prior year’s filing. All that is before shifting assets for the agreement. However, a letter from four donors protesting the arrangement suggested the value of GGC’s assets is actually $80-$100 million.
The contract sets in place a number of checks, using block voting to make it difficult for any major change to happen without the support of GGC Parent and Mainsail, and match prior representations Skinner made to the Index-Journal.
The contract also provides that MUSC will not “undertake a new material genetics or genomics initiative without first consulting and coordinating with GGC, offering GGC an opportunity to participate in such initiative, and where applicable, to lead such initiative to the extent that GGC has, or has the reasonable ability to obtain, the expertise and resources to provide such leadership.”
Conversely, GGC will serve as academic rotation and graduate medical education sites for MUSC students when appropriate, and MUSC will have right to first refusal to participate in new applied learning experiences at GGC.
MUSC indicated Friday the deal is proceeding.
No new job
A provision in the agreement turned a few heads.
It stipulates that GGC’s director will serve on the executive committee of MUSC Health’s Integrated Center of Clinical Excellence for Genetics and Genomics, or G&G ICCE, and GGC will eventually provide that unit’s chief.
Some have interpreted this as a plush job for Skinner at the state’s largest research university or a way to funnel money to Skinner so he’ll go along with a lopsided deal.
According to Skinner, neither is the case.
In an email to staff he shared with the Index-Journal, he strongly denied those allegations.
“I have not received any personal financial gain or inducement to pursue these negotiations,” he wrote. “I have not been offered or promised any personal financial gain or inducement if this agreement goes forward. I have not been promised a position or title at MUSC if this agreement goes forward. It greatly pains me that I even need to make these statements to defend my character and integrity to my colleagues here at GGC.”
As part of the contract agreement with MUSC, “GGC has agreed to make available a small portion of Dr. Skinner’s time to serve on the G&G ICCE Executive Committee, which provides oversight and direction to the G&G ICCE,” Heather M. Woolwine, MUSC director of public affairs, media relations and presidential communications, wrote Friday in a statement from MUSC. “It is expected that GGC (not Dr. Skinner) will receive a modest fee for those services once the arrangement is formalized in connection with Mainsail becoming a member of GGC.”
Woolwine said its board organizes its “service lines” into Integrated Centers of Clinical Excellence. A webpage dedicated to describing this structure lists 15 different chiefs, each with a different specialty, without genetics and genomics represented. None of these are standalone roles. Instead, faculty members serve as chief of each.
So, what is Mainsail?
As its name would suggest, a mainsail is the primary sail for propulsion and generally the largest expanse of canvas on a sailboat.
A quick web search shows a multitude of businesses, often located near the coast, have chosen to hoist on their moniker this term that conjures thoughts of anything from yachts to pirate ships of old. Florida alone tallies 200 such entities.
One business that surfaces in Google search results is Mainsail Partners, a venture capital firm with offices in Austin, Texas and San Francisco, California — but not Charleston — that specializes in bootstrapped tech companies.
Some have insisted this Mainsail and the one involved in the GGC deal are one and the same, with that assertion making its way into Facebook comments and editor’s inboxes.
Despite its presence in Google searches, it’s not the one involved in the GGC-MUSC agreement. That one is Mainsail Health Partners, a 501(c)(3) that MUSC created two years ago to help with certain long-term goals.
While the online record of Mainsail Health Partners is thin and the entity is too young to have filed its first 990 form with the IRS, a determination letter verifying its tax-exempt status is available at IRS.gov. Mainsail also comes up in five MUSC board agenda packets that mention the institution forming this entity and share financial information.
The articles of incorporation for Mainsail Health Partners — it costs $7 for a copy of the document from the South Carolina Secretary of State’s Office — lay out a number of objectives for the nonprofit, which includes engaging in collaborative initiatives for MUSC and “establish strategic ventures with independent entities.”
In a statement to the Index-Journal, MUSC said Mainsail “was formed to support the charitable mission of MUSC and does so by engaging in collaborative initiatives and promoting activities and programs consistent with the objectives and mission of MUSC and its affiliates.”
Creating such legal entities for long-term initiatives is not novel, especially for public institutions.
Look at Lander University. Not only does it have a foundation to receive donations and borrow money for certain projects, but the foundation itself created subsidiaries. For instance, Lander RWS Properties LLC was created to acquire property and take on debt to build and grow the Jeff May Complex. Since it was formed before the facility was named, it took its name from the desire to create a complex for recreation, wellness and sports, or RWS. Lander’s foundation has two other subsidiaries, Lander Foundation Properties LLC and Bearcat Village LLC. And the latest 990 for Piedmont Technical College’s Foundation lists nine subsidiaries.
Resigned response
In an email to staff on Monday, Skinner addressed Stevenson’s resignation and included a copy of his note to colleagues for those who didn’t receive it.
He praised Stevenson’s work as a doctor and leader at GGC.
“We all are indebted to him for his vision, his leadership, and his example of excellence, scholarship and compassionate care. With his resignation, there will be a great void at GGC that will require all of us to work together tirelessly to preserve his legacy,” Skinner wrote.
He told the staff that Stevenson supported an agreement with MUSC in its early stages, but grew to oppose it as the deal took shape. When that happened, Skinner said Stevenson “was given permission and great leeway to share that opinion,” which is exactly what he did.
“All of this was done in a manner that has damaged the GGC reputation internally and externally,” Skinner wrote. “I deeply regret my role in creating any divisions within the GGC family, both internally and externally, and any damage done to the GGC reputation. Dr. Stevenson has told me that all responsibility for any negative consequences falls totally on my shoulders as director. That is a burden that I must bear and will work to overcome.”
He concluded, “I love the GGC, what we do, why we do it and how we do it. I love our faculty and staff. I love living in Greenwood. I do not want to damage or tarnish the reputation of the GGC. I do want us to serve more patients, to expand the use of new technologies, to learn new knowledge and insights, to teach more future leaders in genetics, to continue to provide hope and compassion, and, one day, to prevent, treat and cure genetic disorders. I continue to pursue opportunities to help us accomplish these goals sooner and to a greater extent.
“No matter the outcome of the MUSC agreement, or of Dr. Stevenson’s future at GGC, or of my future at GGC, the future of genetics and of GGC is full of exciting opportunities and promise. My hope is that we seize those opportunities for the sake of the patients and families that we serve.”
Shoring up support
While GGC worked to address a claim that a board member had a conflict of interest he should have disclosed — something GGC denies and described as “disinformation” — and create a webpage meant to quell rumors spreading about the MUSC deal, Skinner worked to ease tensions among staff.
Part of the fruits of that effort was a letter this week to the board signed by the 10 members of his administration team “to express our complete and unequivocal support of Dr. Skinner and the proposed deal with MUSC.”
Five signees were initially among those skeptical of the deal.
“Through this lengthy and difficult process, those Administrative team members initially opposed to the deal have changed their opinion due to a number of factors,” they wrote. “The most important of these being that our collective concerns have either been minimized significantly or completely alleviated, in large part due to Dr. Skinner’s willingness to listen and ensure that GGC has all the necessary protections in place while not precluding us from having a high probability of success moving forward.
“All to say, each of us has moved at our own pace towards a universal consensus of support and we greatly appreciate Dr. Skinner for giving us the time necessary for this collective support to crystalize.”