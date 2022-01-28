Dr. Roger Stevenson is leaving the Greenwood Genetic Center, which he co-founded nearly 50 years ago, because of his concerns about the institution’s partnership with The Medical University of South Carolina.
“The agreement represents a betrayal of the labors of the Founding Board of Directors, the engagement of Mr. Jim Self, the contributions from major donors, the friendship of the hundreds of citizens from Greenwood and beyond that are named on our recognition boards, and you, the Faculty and Staff, who have built the GGC into an internationally recognized Center of Excellence in Medical Genetics,” Stevenson wrote Friday to employees of the center in a blistering email the Index-Journal obtained.
In the correspondence, Stevenson said he submitted his resignation Monday and intended to work the six-week notice requested in the employee handbook.
The agreement would make GGC and MUSC partners, with each appointing half the board. The Genetic Center board voted to approve the agreement Dec. 22 and it was subsequently approved by MUSC. The agreement was signed Jan. 14. Dr. Steve Skinner, the center’s director, said last week the process is in its final stages.
Skinner and Stevenson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the resignation.
Some have been apprehensive of the agreement, with 35 employees signing one letter and four major donors signing a second to share concerns about the arrangement, which also is the focus of an online petition launched by Ericka Adams, one of Stevenson’s daughters.
The process started close to two years ago. Stevenson lamented a closed process for negotiations, which he said were “wrapped in a confidentiality clause” and only when pressed did Skinner share information with employees at a Dec. 12 meeting.
“Carefully crafted ‘messaging’ from Dr. Skinner and from MUSC’s Director of Public Relations have painted pie-in-the-sky promises of the partnership but have avoided full disclosure of the provisions of the agreement,” Stevenson wrote.
He laid out a few points of concern, including that the center’s autonomy and independence eroding with GGC yielding 50% of control to MUSC and the agreement undervaluing the center’s assets to let MUSC pay less to get a stake in the Greenwood institution.
Skinner has said provisions in the agreement protect the center’s assets and the independence of the staff’s work.
While Skinner disagrees with the assessment that MUSC is buying GGC, Stevenson argued that a transaction is clearly taking place.
“While it is true that there have not been any signs ‘for sale’ posted on the lawns at GGC, however, there is an interested buyer (MUSC) who is purchasing 50% of GGC, an apparently willing seller (GGC), and the exchange of money ($5M) from the buyer’s hands to the seller’s hands,” he wrote. “Common sense says that is a sale.”
Stevenson said the agreement destroyed GGC’s relationship with a number of its major donors and threatens the institution’s culture.
“Never in my darkest dreams could I imagine that Dr. Skinner and a majority of the Board of Directors would sell out the GGC to MUSC, or to any external organization,” he wrote.
Stevenson closed the note, “My wife, Leslie, and I wish each of you Godspeed and a future of accomplishment and equanimity.”