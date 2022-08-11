Youth Politics 01

Ishan Lal, right, is an intern with Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, and said he would like to see more young people involved in politics at all levels.

 SUBMITTED

Since America’s inception, young people have been a key part of the country’s experiment in democracy.

Politicians and campaign groups spend millions to court the youth vote, but a study by the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University showed fewer young people were registered to vote in June 2022 than the same month in June 2018 in half of states. Most states were also behind 2018 in registering newly eligible voters.

