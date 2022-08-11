Since America’s inception, young people have been a key part of the country’s experiment in democracy.
Politicians and campaign groups spend millions to court the youth vote, but a study by the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University showed fewer young people were registered to vote in June 2022 than the same month in June 2018 in half of states. Most states were also behind 2018 in registering newly eligible voters.
“Those young men we call our Founding Fathers were in their teens and early 20s when they signed the Declaration of Independence,” Greenwood County Democratic Party Chairperson Bill Kimler said.
Youth engagement is a bipartisan issue, as Greenwood County Republican Party Chairperson Jo Ann Burroughs said getting young people involved and aware of local politics is how political parties sustain themselves.
“It’s kind of important to have people in our footsteps,” she said. “They’ll make up their own minds. They’ll see what’s going on around them.”
Burroughs said the local Republican Party invites teens to sit in on its meetings and be a part of the procedures the party leaders go through. It’s an attempt to introduce them to what’s going on, the lawmakers that attend these meetings and the people who support them.
“Those who have come have gotten the idea of what’s going on, rather than just saying — oh, that’s the GOP,” Burroughs said.
Retirees often have more time to spend on local political events, and Kimler said young people are often busy attending college, then starting a career, finding a home and building a family if they so choose. But the decisions made by politicians many miles from their homes have direct impact on their lives.
“I didn’t get involved in politics until later in life, and I often see those as wasted years,” he said. “Even if you don’t want to be directly active, be aware. Be aware of how your elected officials are voting and the laws they’re passing.”
In the county Democratic Party, Kimler said members communicate with young people on social media, and in information sessions at Lander University and Piedmont Technical College. Voter registration drives at high school can get eligible teens equipped to vote, and internships with the party have given people the chance to explore their skills while learning about politics.
“One got involved with voter databases, gathering analytics,” Kimler said. “She also found, in the end, she had an unexpected passion for meme creation.”
Condensing complex opinions into a single image such as a meme, Kimler said, is a skill also used in creating infographics that share data and facts with would-be voters.
Ishan Lal, 19, was invited as a guest speaker at a July meeting of the Greenwood Democratic party. A sophomore at George Washington University in D.C., Lal is also an intern for Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina. After being denied an internship his first year at George Washington, Lal was given the chance his second time around.
His grandparent’s immigrated to Canada from India, and his parents came from Canada to the United States. Politics were dinner table conversation for his family, and he said he’s always been intrigued and eager to get involved.
“I think that really inspired me to get involved in politics, because I am the only natural-born American citizen in my family,” he said. “I think on top of that, I love to read about law. All of those things together really drove my interest in Rep. Clyburn’s internship.”
He said politics can get a bad rap; the polarization of American politics might lead some people to disengage. Many people voice their dissent or frustration over political matters, but won’t necessarily get involved. How do you turn that frustration into participation?
“That’s something I ask myself every day. When I go on social media, I see friends of mine who are very mad about certain situations,” he said. “They’re very vocal about it, but when it comes to voting, that demographic of 18-30-year-olds don’t vote.”
Local elections, he said, are just as important if not more so than state and federal races. Lal said he’d like to see more young people involved and voting in November’s midterm and the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
