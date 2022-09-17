42.
13.
8.
Those numbers represent 42 cases of gunshots investigated by Greenwood Police Department, 13 gunshot victims, all in the span of the past 8 months.
With three months remaining in the year, those numbers will likely increase, but as the police department continues to work cases that arise, it poses questions about citizens' Second Amendment rights to openly carry a firearm and if a community can truly be considered a gun free zone.
“I kind of stay away from the gun-free zones because I don’t consider it gun free. We really don’t have anything in Greenwood that is a gun-free zone,” Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.
Only the city's South Carolina Festival of Discovery is considered a gun-free event and was labeled and cordoned off as such this past July. Chaudoin said there were at least two instances during this year’s festival involving people openly carrying a firearm. Each of these resulted in people simply securing the firearm in their cars.
Most people who are lawfully carrying a weapon, Chaudoin said, usually don’t have problems with law enforcement. With the festival or with businesses that elect to be gun-free establishments or not, the biggest issue for people is that the so-called bad guys will still carry guns, the chief said.
It’s an understandable concern, but Chaudoin said it comes down to keeping officers and citizens safe. In the event someone opens fire and multiple people have guns, officers won’t know who the bad guy or good guy is — one of many things often taken into consideration.
“We do believe people have a right to their Second Amendment rights, but a lot of times when I’m looking at events and making decisions, I have to do what’s best for our citizens and our officers,” he said.
A portion of the state Code of Laws says, "... A person or entity hosting a public protest, rally, fair, parade, festival, or other organized event must post signs at the event when open carrying is allowed or not allowed at the event."
Signs were present at the festival and businesses, should they elect not to allow concealable weapons, have to adhere to certain signage requirements. For example, signs must be clearly visible from outside the building and contain the words "No concealable weapons allowed." Signs typically include the image of a handgun inside a circle with a line through it, which is internationally recognized as indicating "no."
Mayor Brandon Smith said he supports people's Second Amendment rights. Oftentimes, he said, the city staff and council rely on the expertise of law enforcement when it comes to gun restrictions.
“Gun violence is serious nationwide. In an event setting, if it’s the recommendation of our police department, I, again, am going to rely very heavily on their expertise,” he said.
For the businesses in Greenwood, however, the choice is up to them.
On July 9, a woman was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while at Uptown Bar and Grill with a friend. Uptown Bar and Grill is a firearm-free property. Two people were arrested and charged in the case. Weeks prior to the shooting, one of the men arrested, Christopher Longshore Jr., was put on a no trespass notice from Uptown Bar and Grill after trying to enter with a firearm. Police say there was a tussle between Longshore and security guards as they attempted to disarm him.
Just a couple of months prior, a man was shot while in the South Main Bar and Grill parking lot. Three were arrested in that case.
These are only two of many firearm-related cases throughout 2022, but the city's goal is to find the root of the problem, something that won’t happen overnight or without the support of the community.
“The goal from the City and just the Greenwood community, all our partners, etc. — government is not able to solve all of these problems on their own. It will take the entire community to get to the root of its problems,” Smith said.
Smith added that many who commit violent crimes with guns are young adults and the first steps are to tap into the youth in Greenwood.
“Why do they feel the need to join gangs, run with the wrong crowd and unlawfully carry guns from a young age," the mayor asked.
"We’re trying to find solutions unique to Greenwood to a lot of our problems. One of our pushes is to reach the youth — we’re going to be hamsters running on a wheel until we get to the root of these problems,” he said.