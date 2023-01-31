Changing technology is bringing new infrastructure to the Lakelands in private and public spaces.

As more electric vehicles hit the road, a need for charging spaces has emerged. Locally, Duke Energy has installed charging stations for the public, apartment complex Regency Park has installed them for residents to use and Velux, as part of its plan to be lifetime carbon neutral by 2041, has chargers on its site for company use.

