Changing technology is bringing new infrastructure to the Lakelands in private and public spaces.
As more electric vehicles hit the road, a need for charging spaces has emerged. Locally, Duke Energy has installed charging stations for the public, apartment complex Regency Park has installed them for residents to use and Velux, as part of its plan to be lifetime carbon neutral by 2041, has chargers on its site for company use.
Doug Collins, managing general partner at Regency Park, said its EV chargers are the second phase of a sustainability effort that began with the installation of solar panels. Collins said with his background as an architect who became a builder and developer, he has an interest in solar.
The cost of solar energy has come down dramatically, he said, and the efficiency of solar has raised dramatically. That, plus there are federal and state tax credits as incentives to install.
Collins said the complex has had probably 10 residents in the past two and a half to three years that have had all-electric or hybrid vehicles and they were having to charge in garages on the property through the outlets in the garage.
“And so once we saw the demand was increasing, then that did become the next obvious step for us to do that,” he said. There are now two charging stations on site.
“I do think that you’re going to see more and more apartment communities and homeowners associations — HOAs — are going to move in this direction, it’s going to be the natural trend,” Collins said.
He said the South has been the benefactor of the electric car movement in the United States.
In Savannah Georgia, Hyundai is building an electric car plant. Rivian, an electric vehicle company, also has its sights set on a plant in the Peach State and Ford is set to build electric vehicle plants in Tennessee and Kentucky. Closer to Greenwood, BMW plans to produce at least six fully electric BMW X models at its Spartanburg plant by 2030.
The move to electric is a natural trend happening in society, Collins said, especially with younger demographics.
Currently, three residents at the apartment complex are benefitting from the chargers, which are not open to the public for safety reasons. Collins is sure that will increase though, as the chargers will be an amenity that draws prospective renters.
Over at Velux, the electric chargers are part of a much bigger plan for sustainability.
Tim Miller, Velux Group North America CEO, said the company has a plan to be lifetime carbon neutral by 2041 — the 100th anniversary of the company.
That means it will be carbon neutral in 2023, and from then until 2041, it will be capturing all the carbon ever used in the history of the company.
The plan involves several stages. First, that all facilities including the plant in Greenwood would be running on renewable energy by the end of 2023. As part of that, it installed a solar farm across from its facility.
The second phase is to be using all renewable energy cars by 2025, a process Miller said has been started, but has been challenged by the supply chain. He said the company had 100 hybrid vehicles on order and received five.
All company cars have gone to electric or hybrid, causing the need for EV chargers. The company also plans to have two electric 18-wheelers locally, which will require charging stations.
Velux’s charging stations are not open to the public.
There are plenty of websites with maps that track where chargers are. One, PlugShare, has a handful of pins in Greenwood showing where chargers are located.
According to the map, there are chargers located at Quality Nissan and Quality Chrysler.
Some spots on the map have chargers for company or personal use but do allow those passing through to use them if requested.
The Clemson University Center for Human Genetics has chargers on its site that are in use all day by its electric vehicles, but they do allow non-affiliate access if it is requested.
The same is true for Lakelands Carts, another potential charging station that shows up on PlugShare. The chargers are there to charge personal cars, but the company does allow people to use it who see it online.
PlugShare also shows another charging station that’s “coming soon” in Greenwood. Those chargers, at 3228 Highway 25 S., are one of two sets of paid chargers installed by Duke Energy. Neither of the sets are operational yet but will be open to the public when they are able to be used.
The other set is located in Ninety Six at its visitor’s center. Ninety Six Mayor Mike Rowe said there have already been four or five potential customers wanting to know if they can use the chargers, and those folks were just passing through.
Rowe said people who live in town are generally going to charge their vehicles at home because it’s cheaper. The EV chargers, he said, are going to stop folks just passing through, and will stop them for half an hour to charge.
For those 30 minutes, Rowe said, drivers could walk across the street and patronize a restaurant or business, or visit the visitor’s center. He said the chargers help those driving through by giving them a place to charge and helps the town too, by bringing customers and hospitality taxes.
He mentioned an initiative by the state of West Virginia, which added EV chargers to its state parks, bringing visitors to the parks, but also to restaurants and lodging.
He said the Ninety Six National Historic Site sees about 87,000 visitors a year, and a percentage of those will have electric vehicles and decide to charge in town.
He said as more and more people transition to electric vehicles, more will be on the road, and “we just need to get those people to stop and visit our town.”