It’s time to shake a leg — and paddles.
With the 37th Spring Time in the Falls this weekend and Paddle Fest next weekend, Calhoun Falls is welcoming spring and visitors.
One of the Upstate’s largest yard sales kicks off Saturday. Sponsored by the Calhoun Falls Chamber of Commerce, the event starts at 8 a.m. and lasts all day.
The celebration, however, kicks off today with a street dance from 7-11 p.m. with music provided by the Dead String Band. Another street dance will happen Saturday evening.
Over the years, the yard sale has become more of a festival, said Rebeca McCaslan, chamber director. Calhoun Falls is a small town, but for “one day a year, it’s really hoppin’.”
Food vendors will set up throughout town, along with people selling yard sale items, craft items, and boutique-style items. The yard sale has stretched up to 3 miles, she said.
With last year being canceled because of COVID-19, McCaslan said she assumes this year will be bigger and better than in many years.
“I think everybody is ready to get some normal back,” she said.
There will be a drawing for a chance to have DJ Palmetto entertain at your party or event, such as a wedding. Tickets cost $5 each and will be available at the street dances. Proceeds will go to the chamber. There will be no travel fee for events within a 50-mile radius.
On May 22, people can get wet and wild with Paddle Fest at Blue Hole Recreation Area, which will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The free event is sponsored by the Lake Russell Recreation and Tourism Coalition in Calhoun Falls, member Elaine Barrett said. The goal is to bring tourists to the lake.
When Paddle Fest first started, it was to introduce people to kayaks, then added the paddleboards were added.
Several kayaks and paddleboards will be available for people to try out, or people can bring their own, she said. Life vests will be available.
Paddle Fest has been going for about five years, except for last year because of COVID-19. Barrett said it draws anywhere from 50 to 100 people.
For the uninitiated, paddleboards are just boards you stand and paddle. “Me, I prefer kayaks. All that standing is just too much for this ole girl,” Barrett said. “It’s a good time for all to come out and enjoy the lake and enjoy fresh air.”
Teens seem to enjoy paddleboards, she said. They seem to be more of a challenge because you have to keep your balance on them, she said.
Races for kayaks and paddleboards will be offered. Barrett said medals will be offered to winners, but mostly it’s just a pat on the back and an attaboy.
Fly fishing demonstration and instruction also will be offered, along with games and food vendors, she said. DJ Hank Hatchel will provide music.
Social distance rules will be in effect, but masks will not be required, Barrett said.