bryan b

Bryan Bielanski brings his super happy fun time style of music to Howard’s on Main in Greenwood at 8:30 p.m. Friday. There is no cover charge.

 Submitted

He’s based in the Queen City, has traveled the world and will be hitting Greenwood’s music scene Friday at Howard’s on Main. Again.

With such song titles as “Elf Girlfriend,” you might think Bryan Bielanski is bringing Christmas joy to the city’s festive Main Street. But “Elf Girlfriend” is not a holiday tune. If anything, it might come across as a blend of Weird Al and Zappa. In short — yep, pun fully intended — it’s decidedly different.

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.

Tags