He’s based in the Queen City, has traveled the world and will be hitting Greenwood’s music scene Friday at Howard’s on Main. Again.
With such song titles as “Elf Girlfriend,” you might think Bryan Bielanski is bringing Christmas joy to the city’s festive Main Street. But “Elf Girlfriend” is not a holiday tune. If anything, it might come across as a blend of Weird Al and Zappa. In short — yep, pun fully intended — it’s decidedly different.
Not to take away from our extremely talented crop of local musicians, but if you’re the adventurous type who enjoys test listening to other musicians’ body of works, get to Howard’s at 8:30 Friday night and give Bryan a listen. There is no cover charge. It’s his second visit to Howard’s, having played there in June of this year.
“I got Howard on the phone, told him the dates I had available and he gave me a chance,” Bryan said of his June visit Tuesday during a phone interview from Charlotte.
And that’s how Bryan lines up his solo tours — by phone, using Google, Tripadvisor, Yelp — that have taken him all across the country and globetrotting to such locales as Thailand, China, Greece, Russia and more. Not bad for a guy who turns 44 in January.
Bryan got his start as a teenager, playing in a punk rock band up until 2020 when he decided to go solo.
“Trying to keep a band together is really hard — teaching people songs, keeping bandmates.” Going solo has “made a world of difference” on his creative input, as well as the bottom line. After all, only one plane ticket to buy and he even runs his own merch table.
His visit to Greenwood will help bring to a close his 10th month on the road. He’s already been back in his home studio in Charlotte and is working on another album. His third.
I’m not all that keen on or even capable of pegging someone’s music. Frankly, I think we try to pigeonhole music too much. Musicians are influenced by other musicians just as writers are influenced by other writers, so I’ll just share something right off Bryan’s website. His music has been labeled as “Nirvana and the Beatles had a kid together who became an acoustic rock singer/songwriter.”
Admittedly, in listening to “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time II,” I get the Nirvana reference more than the Beatles one, but then I’m kind of a Beatles purist. I still lean toward Badfinger being the most Beatles-esque band, but that’s for good reason.
For me — and because people want to know “OK, but who does he sound like?” when they read an artist review — some aspects of Bryan’s work has an REM flavor with a touch of Barenaked Ladies, especially on the vocals.
One track, “Beyond Infinity,” is heady stuff and, at one second shy of the 20-minute mark, I doubt he’ll be performing that one Friday. I’m betting you’ll have to buy his CD or download his album to hear it.
The 13-track album packs a lot into it, and most of it is done by Bryan himself on vocals, guitar, bass and even percussion.
“Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time II” is his latest and, yes, that does mean there was first “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time I.”
The second album, he said, is shorter than the first, which has 20 tracks, and is decidedly different.
The first was “more like hard rockish and punkish,” Bryan said, adding it was more like his old band style. The second “is more like my sound as a solo artist,” he said. Next week, he’s back in the studio working on — you guessed it — “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time III” — which he said will be even more a reflection of his growth as a solo artist.
One reviewer had this to say of Bryan’s work: “Catchy. ... The vocal melodies and guitar solos are sweetly delivered with an honest sense of urgency.” And he’s right.
At times, I bet you’ll find yourself simply listening to Bryan, paying attention to his lyrics. Other times? You might be hard-pressed to sit still.
I do like the philosophical song “Live the Dream” and think it would be a great start or ending to his set Friday. “Life goes so fast. Forget the past. Let the good times last.”
Amen, Bryan.
