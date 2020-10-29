Uptown Greenwood's Boo Bash and alternative Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru originally scheduled for tonight have been canceled due to inclement weather.
But, Uptown still wants to see your Halloween costumes. Email pictures to uptowngwdcity.com to be entered into the online costume contest. Pictures will be posted Friday and voting takes place over the weekend.
With no Boo Bash or Trunk-or-Treat this year, Uptown Greenwood has an abundance of candy that you can get from any City of Greenwood Fire Department from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and from any City of Greenwood Police Department patrol car you see cruising through your neighborhoods. Police are also handing out honorary police badges.