Greenwood School District 50’s assistant superintendent of administration has announced plans to retire.
Gerald Witt has been in the role for 11 years, and will retire at the end of this year.
Witt has been with the district 13 years, serving as assistant superintendent and principal at Brewer Middle School, according to a release announcing his retirement.
“It has been a blessing working in Greenwood School District 50,” Witt said in the release.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with our administration, teachers, and staff to shape the lives of young people who will lead our society in the future. Greenwood is home for me and this school district will always hold a special place in my heart. I appreciate the support of our students, teachers, administrators, and community working together to create so many wonderful memories. I look forward to seeing our schools and community continue to grow.”
Superintendent Steve Glenn said in the release that Witt has provided “outstanding leadership” to the district.
“He has a proven track record of success in public education and has strived to help all students reach their full potential,” Glenn said.
“It has been an honor to get to know him on a professional and personal level. On behalf of our Board of Trustees and District 50 family, I wish Mr. Witt and his family the very best.”
The district also announced that Julian Gale, current director of GT and choice/magnet programs for the district, will be the new director of student services.
“I am excited about this new opportunity in my professional career,” Gale said in the news release. “I look forward to fulfilling the district’s vision of providing high quality services and support to all of our students. I am confident that our collective efforts as a school district and community will continue to have a positive impact on the learning and lives of our students and staff.”