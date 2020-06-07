As a young man, Greenwood Police Chief Gerald Brooks helped his dad work at the service station he ran, and drove trucks for his dad’s wrecker service.
In these formative years working for his father, Brooks said he learned how to meet people’s needs and the in’s and out’s of customer service. Being around his dad also put him around Sonny Cooper, his dad’s best friend and chief deputy of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at the time.
“Sonny was one of the first law enforcement officers I ever knew,” Brooks said. “My dad looked up to him, and as I got to know him I really looked up to him, too.”
Cooper wasn’t the only man in uniform around Brooks. Working the wrecker, he’d have to drive out to traffic collisions to tow the wreckage. At every scene were deputies, city officers or state troopers.
“In all my interactions with them, they seemed like good men trying to do the right thing,” Brooks said.
It’s a lesson and demeanor Brooks would carry with him as he pursued his own career in law enforcement that would last him more than four decades. Now though, after serving 28 years as Greenwood’s police chief, Brooks said he’s ready to retire.
When Brooks, a Greenwood native, finished his schooling, his father told him the service station and wrecker service wouldn’t be enough to support two families. Brooks had to strike out on his own, and at age 22 he applied at the sheriff’s office under then-Sheriff Giles Daniel.
“A great man, wonderful sheriff. He more or less hired me on the spot,” Brooks said. “I was happy, and my mother was angry.”
Brooks’ mother had no interest in her son working in law enforcement. She even told Daniel he’d lose every Brooks family vote if he hired Gerald.
“I assured him her bark is worse than her bite,” Brooks said with a chuckle.
He worked uniform patrol at a time when there were only two men to a patrol shift. If one was busy transporting an inmate or something similar, then a single deputy was responsible for the safety of the county.
“I tell you what, I learned how to talk to people while I was on my own,” he said.
His happiest moment with the sheriff’s office was when he was promoted to detective. He stayed there for seven years before taking on a job with the State Law Enforcement Division.
As a state agent, Brooks was in charge of the arson team and bomb squad. He described the experience as unbelievable. He worked with a great group and covered a larger area than he had ever thought to manage.
“There was honestly a time where I knew all 46 sheriffs by name, and I knew most of the police chiefs and fire chiefs,” he said. “I never had a bad job, really. Even the worst days and nights, I was happy to have the job I had.”
Like his time with the sheriff’s office, Brooks spent seven years at SLED. Then one day, he got a call from Steve Brown. Brown, Greenwood’s current County Council chairman, served as city manager at the time, and he wanted to discuss Brooks coming back home to serve as chief of police.
Brooks was surprised, and frankly more than happy with his state job. He had a love for Greenwood though, and saw the job as a better situation for his family. The police department, he said, was already a cut above the rest.
“Maybe I could be good for Greenwood, and Greenwood could be good for me,” he said.
He thought and prayed about it with family, and one day Brown came by Brooks’ house to leave the job offer with him.
“I knew about Gerald, but I did not know Gerald all that well,” Brown said. “I was doing a lot of interviews and I had even had an interview committee that brought some people in.”
Brown said one of the people the committee recommended backed out of the offer, and Brown was at his wit’s end when he crossed paths with Sam Riley. Before Riley became sheriff, he worked as Brooks’ supervisor at the sheriff’s office under sheriff Daniel.
“Sam said to me ‘Well maybe you want to call Gerald Brooks,” Brown said. “I said ‘Sam, he won’t even talk to me. I don’t think he’ll leave that job at SLED, he won’t even talk to me.’”
Yet Brooks took the job. Day 1 was awkward, at best.
“I stepped through the door as an outsider,” Brooks said. “It’s very common for a chief to rise up through the ranks at that department.”
He didn’t even know where the men’s restroom was. He remembered feeling like a fish out of water at first, and recognized that some at the department were likely unhappy with this outside hire, but many gave him the benefit of the doubt.
Brooks told everyone they were starting with a clean slate with him. He wouldn’t make any personnel changes coming in; he simply wanted to learn.
“I’d be fair, but I’d be firm,” he said. “I knew I didn’t have all the answers, but I felt like we could work together and solve any problem that came our way.”
Working alongside a supportive mayor, council and city manager, Brooks said he had the skilled personnel and administrative backing he needed. He drafted a mission statement and objectives list that he had all officers reference — if the things they did didn’t accomplish one of their objectives, then it was time to reevaluate. Those values and goals he wrote early in his term would later become the first two pages of the policy and procedures manual the department would adopt, and would be critical in getting the department nationally accredited.
The police department’s first accreditation came in 1998. No other agency in the Lakelands had achieved that, and Brooks said it was the result of work from each and every employee at the police department. It’s most recent accreditation came with commendations and honors that few agencies can boast.
“I trusted him, and I think he trusted me,” Brown said of Brooks. “Honest as the day is long; his integrity was unquestionable.”
Brooks’ career was not without its challenges. Working in law enforcement comes with hazards and stresses few people but first responders have to experience.
“I’ve seen entirely too many dead bodies,” he said. “I’ve been to scenes where four or five people lost their lives.”
It’s difficult every time to wrestle with what those lost lives meant to their families and loved ones. Internally, Brooks said having to terminate employees was never easy, but it was necessary to part ways with officers who weren’t good for the job.
Sometimes, promoting officers was even harder, he said. You make one officer and their family very happy, but there’s always the disappointment felt by the officers who did not get promoted.
“It’s a hard thing to do when you know they’re working so hard in their career, and they’re working for you,” he said.
His only regret was time lost with his family. He said he had a duty to his family, but another duty to his community, and often the two were at odds with each other.
There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens. Federal officers have to retire at 57, and at 66 Brooks said it’s simply his time.
“I never thought I’d be a law enforcement officer for 50 years, or that I’d be an officer until I was 90,” he said. “I think anybody who gets this job is very, very fortunate, because they’re going to get a department staffed by some very excellent people.”
Brooks wants to spend time with his family — his wife of 37 years, Donna, and his three adult children. The future looks bright for the department, he said, and its next head will have a top-notch city manager to work under along with a department staffed with good men and women.
“I want to thank the people of Greenwood. I’ve often felt their support,” Brooks said. “Through the years I’ve received letters and cards that offered encouraging words, and helped keep me going.”
Police chief is a pivotal position, said City Manager Julie Wilkie, and with how much scrutiny is placed on law enforcement currently with protests across the country there’s a desire to move slowly but deliberately to ensure a smooth transition for the police department’s next head.
Wilkie said Brooks doesn’t have a firm last day set yet, nor has she decided who will fill his role once he’s gone.
“Gerald’s been with the city for 28 years. He wants to leave this department better than he found it,” Wilkie said. “He’s leaving a tremendous legacy.”
There’s lots of internal talk among city officials about the future, and Wilkie said together they have a good vision of what they want moving forward, but it’s sad to see Brooks’ wealth of experience leave the department. In the meantime, all opportunities and options are on the table as she looks to find who will fill his shoes.
“He served as a mentor to so many people,” she said. “I’m going to miss him.”