Floyd and Mamie Nicholson are two of the most successful Black people
in Greenwood.
Floyd has been a teacher, city councilman, mayor and state senator. Mamie is the president of the Self Family Foundation. They have twin sons who became mechanical engineers and another son who is a dentist.
The journey to their success wound its way through an era of racism, protests riots, segregation, Jim Crow laws – and a lack of generational wealth that was afforded to many of the white people who grew up in this area.
The key for every member of the Nicholson family has been education.
“Our parents did not have money and property to pass along to us, nor their education,” Mamie said. “The lack of education was the root to the reason why they did not have property and financial assistance to provide to their children. There was no way my parents could afford to send me to even Piedmont Technical College.”
So, she worked a third-shift job at Capsugel while going full time to college. She later worked in the general education department at Piedmont Tech before landing a job in the human resources department at Greenwood Mills. It was there where she took advantage of the company’s offer to send her back to school to obtain a bachelor’s degree. That opened the door for her ascension within the company, eventually leading to her role as program officer for the Self Family Foundation. She worked for then-presidents Frank Wideman Jr. and later his son, Frank Wideman III, before being named president when Wideman III retired in 2020.
It’s about opportunitiesThe Nicholsons said taking advantage of opportunities is a key to success.
“Change is not just going to happen,” Floyd said. “You just have to take advantage of opportunities. I think the main thing is education. We have a great education system. Kids just have to take advantage of it and unite together. I’ve always said you have to work together if you are going to be successful at anything, regardless of your race or economic background. We all have to work together to improve the community.”
Seizing those opportunities in the racially segregated South wasn’t easy for the pair. Floyd graduated from the all-Black Brewer High School before going to South Carolina State University on a football scholarship. Mamie experienced being in all-Black Brewer High before spending her final two years of high school in an integrated Greenwood High.
Both experienced major race-related issues while in school. For Floyd, it was the Orangeburg Massacre in 1968 while he was a freshman at S.C. State. The Orangeburg Massacre involved the shooting of protesters by state Highway Patrol officers on the college campus on Feb. 8 of that year. About 200 protesters had previously demonstrated against racial segregation at a local bowling alley, and students had a bonfire and rally on campus. Officers killed three Black protesters and 28 others were injured. No officers were charged.
“All of a sudden, they just came up and started shooting,” said Nicholson, who was at the bonfire when the shooting began. “We heard the gunfire. We knew nobody had a gun up there. We were just crawling on the ground. The next day they had to close the school down. Me and my brother didn’t have the money to catch the bus home. We had to go to the business office to borrow $25 to catch the bus home.”
Mamie experienced the Greenwood High race riots of 1972. In late February of that year, two white boys attacked a Black boy, then, a few days later, Black students attacked a white student at Greenwood High. Afterward, the school faced a number of disruptions and several fights broke out. Six students were injured, law enforcement was eventually called out and district administrators canceled school for the rest of the week. The district also expelled 23 students.
“I never thought it was a riot,” Mamie said. “It was an issue that started between students and it got blown out of proportion and ended up with the police on campus and kids being sent home from school. Tensions were so high because of integration being new. I think it turned into more than it would have been if it were a normal situation now.”
Carrying angerFloyd was filled with anger after the Orangeburg Massacre, especially since it received little media attention compared to the Kent State protest shootings just two years later.
“It was during the time of the Vietnam War, and it really made you think, ‘Hey, you’re being killed innocently here and they are going to send us over there to fight in a war?’” Nicholson said. “I had a lot of anger from that when I came back to Greenwood. I kept thinking about that.”
Floyd went to work as a teacher at Greenwood High School. He and Mamie married in 1977. A year later, Floyd left the school to take a full-time job as a director at the Hope Center, a place for people with disabilities. It later became the Burton Center. Floyd said the Hope Center offered him the time to start a family, and the couple had twin sons in 1979.
Floyd said the career change provided him the opportunity to see his children grow up, and it gave him a new perspective about things he experienced – particularly about the Orangeburg Massacre.
“If I would have maintained that anger, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Floyd said. “You have to let things from the past go. I saw how we needed to change things, and I wanted to get involved and make sure things like that didn’t happen again. Getting involved is something everybody can do.”
Anger turns to serviceSo, in 1982 Floyd ran for Greenwood City Council and won.
“During that time, I had that anger about the massacre, and I said I was going to do something, and that’s what drove me to get into politics,” Floyd said. “You have to let go of that anger because you can’t change what happened in the past. What can you do to try to make sure it doesn’t happen again?”
He was a member of the council for 11 years until the couple moved out of the district, which forced him to resign. Mamie encouraged him to run for mayor in 1994. He did and he won. He served in that role until 2008, when then-state Sen. John Drummond decided not to run for reelection. Floyd ran for the seat and won, serving until 2020.
Access to quality education helped the Nicholsons start building some generational wealth when education propelled them into successful careers.
“Taking advantage of those opportunities that are available is something that is missing, along with the ability to pass along generational wealth,” Mamie said about some Black families. “What we lost can never be recovered. But what we can do is try to level the playing field a little bit with opportunities we have to ensure that our children can benefit, and they can be more even keel.”
Opportunity versus racismShe said racism is not always the reason people fail to achieve success.
“Job opportunities need to be available based on qualifications,” she said. “Sometimes it takes a blind process to select the best candidate. There are so many things that play into how people get jobs in our community that are not available to all segments of the community. Sometimes it’s not race. It’s relationships, connections and who you know. The population, in general, does not know that. They think it’s a racial thing. It’s not a racial thing. It’s a connection thing. In order for that to get better, we have to do one-on-one relationship building.”
Sure, the Nicholsons saw plenty of problems when they were young. The Jim Crow South was not an easy place to be a Black person. Mamie grew up on white-owned land in the Promised Land community. The school bus came onto the property to pick up the white children. Mamie had to walk to the highway to catch the bus to Brewer High.
Mamie, having been at Brewer’s all-Black school and the integrated Greenwood High, gained her own perspective on race relations. She said going to a desegregated school was much different from what she had become accustomed to.
“When we were at Promised Land Elementary School and at Brewer, it was like being at neighborhood schools,” she said. “You knew who the teachers were and they knew your family. Today, a lot of times, teachers are teaching students that they don’t know their background.”
The Black community rallied around the schools, and the teachers were very dedicated, Mamie said.
“Brown vs. the Board of Education said separate but equal, but there was no way possible,” Floyd said of his experience. “The books we always received were the hand-me-down books. I never received a new book. I finally realized those were the white kids’ books that were passed down to us.”
But Floyd, as a teacher at Greenwood High during integration, saw changes.
“It was segregated integration (at first),” Floyd said. “You’d go in the cafeteria and the whites were eating together and the Blacks were eating together. Extracurricular activities is what brought them together. A lot of times you would see those people together at lunchtime.”
Before that, in the 1960s, Floyd and Mamie witnessed racism on every street corner. Black people, Mamie said, were expected to have money to buy something if they went into a white-owned business.
“If you were a Black person and went in a store, they would follow you every step,” Mamie said.
“We didn’t go in many stores because we didn’t have any money,” Floyd added.
There were several Black-owned businesses along Waller Avenue back then, and that’s where most Black people shopped, Mamie said.
The matriarch of the Nicholson family said her husband was inspired by more than the Orangeburg Massacre when it came to pursuing politics.
“I think the reason he went into politics is the grounding of faith that we have,” she said. “It’s a faith that believes in the goodness of all people, and a faith that we need to put our gifts to play in the community and find out what we can do to make things better. We have to make an effort to forgive people. As Christians, we’re called to forgive people. We’re called not to judge people. If we are Christians, as we profess to be, then you go out and you do your very best to adhere to that teaching and that faith as you go about trying to make where we are better.”
As the couple look at today’s society, they refuse to turn a blind eye to systemic racial injustice, whether it is in policing, the criminal justice system or elsewhere. It pains them when they see unarmed Black men killed by white police officers. They both said they always worried when their sons would have to drive somewhere. The couple cautioned their sons to be careful.
“If they are traveling by themselves at night, I worry about them,” Mamie said. “I worry about them being pulled over without doing something wrong. That is something a white parent doesn’t have to go through or that a white spouse doesn’t have to go through.”
The Nicholsons tell a story that encapsulates how their family envisions success – and then works toward it. When Michael, their youngest, was 5 years old and was at a function with his then-mayor father, Michael saw that Floyd had a nametag that said “mayor” on it. Michael made a tag for himself that said “future mayor.” He hasn’t achieved that goal, but he did become class president at Presbyterian College years later. He’s now on the PC Board of Trustees.
Michael was in traditional dentistry practice but decided he wanted a different experience, so he chose to be a dentist at Broad River Correctional Institute in Columbia.
“With our kids, the main thing with us is that we wanted them to know we were always there to support them,” Mamie said. “We wanted them to have better than we had. We always told them that the people you see going up are the people you see when you are coming down. So, you take people along with you as you go. They knew we had high expectations of them. We fought for them along the way.”
One year, the twins – Douglas Anthony and Cedric Antonio – came home from Clemson University and said they were considering changing their majors from mechanical engineering.
“We said, ‘nope,’” Mamie recalled. “We told them they left here to become an engineer and they were going to come back and be an engineer.”
The Nicholsons support the Black Lives Matter movement’s core belief that, until you can say that Black lives matter, you can’t say all lives matter.
“We know, and we believe, that all lives matter,” Mamie said. “But the reason for the Black Lives Matter, it is the history of how Black lives have been considered property and not human. It’s to bring humanity to the Black race. If we really believe everybody is created equal, we need to act like it.”
Seeing cases such as that of George Floyd, the Black man in Minnesota who died while a white police officer kept his knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes while arresting him, bothers the Nicholsons.
“We think we’ve come so far, and then something like that happens,” Mamie said. “It hurts, but, no matter where you go, you’ve got to acknowledge there are some bad people. If something needs fixing, fix what’s wrong with it. Don’t get rid of the whole piece.”
Floyd added, “You have bad people in all positions.”