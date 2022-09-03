Greenwood Community Theatre’s groundbreaking Penguin Project is back on stage after a coronavirus pandemic pause.
GCT is in rehearsals now for Disney’s “The Aristocats” KIDS, with shows scheduled before live audiences Sept. 15-18.
“The audience doesn’t see all the small steps behind the scenes for these kids that are a big deal leading up to performances,” says Ansley Bice Keenan, production director for GCT’s 2022 Penguin Project. “We celebrate the successes and the progress that has been made along the way. ... And, the kids are very caring toward one another. They interact the way kids should and it’s nice to see.”
Small steps, big leaps
“Last week, my son, Andrew, who is 8 years old and has Down Syndrome, said his line,” said Debbie Hanna, Andrew Hanna’s mother. “It was a big win the first time I found out he made it to the stage. Mom’s heart melts. When your child has obstacles and gets past them, it means a lot. People here (at GCT) meet every kid where they are at, which is awesome.”
What is Penguin Project?
Penguin Project is an inclusive and successful theater program for children of all abilities. It pairs artists, actors with disabilities, with mentors, the actors’ buddies, who work with them on and off stage, from rehearsals to showtimes.
GCT was the first theater in South Carolina to implement the Penguin Project in 2017. Penguin Project was started by Dr. Andrew Morgan, a developmental pediatrician, in Peoria, Illinois.
The program provides young actors — the artists — who have a range of disabilities, including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism and various intellectual and physical disabilities — the chance to star in a live stage musical. Artists’ peer mentors work alongside them through the entire process.
“The growth that the audience doesn’t get to see is kids who come into this theater who won’t say a word, who now have solos and now have lines, who are main characters,” explained Ryan S. Hewitt, GCT’s artistic director and youth and outreach coordinator, who is also choreographer/director for this September show.
“Figuring out ways to help kids shine on stage is a fun challenge,” Hewitt added. “Theater is art and magic. Andrew saying that one word on stage the other day made my weekend. ... This has been more impactful than I ever thought it would be.”
If artists and mentors on stage are performing a dance known as the “grapevine,” Keenan said Andrew Hanna’s mentor, Brecklyn Timmons, 15, helps him maneuver his pushchair, right and left, in line with the choreography.
“It’s so amazing how many teachers and directors I’ve spoken with who don’t have that mindset,” Keenan said. “It’s close-minded to think someone (using a wheelchair) can’t do it. ... You figure out needs for each individual.”
Timmons said Penguin artists do, they participate, instead of watching someone else do something for them.
“You can see the hard work they put into this,” Timmons said. “You realize how powerful it is.”
A number of Penguin Project participants show progress in school with communication and socialization through practice on stage and in learning lines.
They often work with speech instructors in school settings, using their Penguin Project scripts, Keenan said.
Teresa Gunnoe, mom to 19-year-old Penguin artist Lily, says this inclusive theater project has transformed her child, who has difficulty speaking and Down syndrome.
“She used to be a shadow hanging behind Mommy and Daddy, but since she’s been doing this, she will speak more and do the motions and follow directions,” Gunnoe said. “I wish we could do this more often than once a year. It’s a blast for her. She’s met so many people and made friends. ... I tell my husband that seeing Lily do stuff like this, I think about possibilities, not disabilities.”
Teresa said Lily is quick to pull up cellphone video of what she does at theater practice and share it with dad when he gets home from work in the evenings.
Teresa said she has shared information about Penguin Project with others in the Lakelands disability community, many who were not aware of it, including teachers.
“These kids need community like everyone else,” Gunnoe said. “It’s a way to see what they can do.”
Lily Gunnoe’s Penguin mentor is Laura Margaret Fennell.
“When I’m watching Lily and seeing her get more comfortable, it makes me feel really proud,” Fennell, 15, said. “Kids can be underestimated. When they are confident and happy, it’s a beautiful thing to see.”
Angela Cogburn, a mother to two Penguin Project artists at GCT and one mentor, said the first Penguin Project show her children participated in was Disney’s “Aladdin” Jr. in 2018.
“My Timmy, who’s 16, is mostly non-verbal and on the autism spectrum,” Cogburn said. “He wants to be sociable but he doesn’t know how. His mentors in this are his buddies. He loves to come to Penguin practice. ... My Lizzie is 12. She has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. ... Last year in school she was bullied. For her to be a part of this is huge. She actually tried out for one of the main speaking roles. Her twin sister, Maggie, is a mentor for this show, working with a different artist.”
Lizzie Cogburn, plays Marie, one of Duchess’ kittens in Aristocats and she’s very expressive on stage, Keenan said.
“Marie is really sassy,” Lizzie Cogburn said. “I love dancing and choreography for this and I love my mentor.”
For tickets and information, call the Greenwood Community Theatre box office at 864-229-5704 or visit greenwoodcommunitytheatre.org.