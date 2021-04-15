Cast and crew of Greenwood Community Theatre’s 2020 production of “A Raisin in the Sun” have been nominated by Carolina Curtain Call for Upstate Theatre Awards.
Carolina Curtain Call is an online magazine dedicated to theater and live events in Upstate South Carolina and beyond.
It is published by Spartanburg native Sandy Staggs. The magazine includes reviews, interviews, audition information and an event calendar.
GCT’s nominations include:
Best Play (Non-Professional Large House).
Director of the Year (Play) Clark Nesbitt.
Actor of the Year in a Leading Role (Play) Miriam Miles Burgess as Mama.
Actor of the Year in a Supporting Role (Play) Antoinette Hall as Ruth Younger.
Actor of the Year in a Supporting Role (Play) Andre Gregory as Walter Lee Younger.
This year’s ballot recognizes the few theater productions able to occur before March 2020 and shutdowns amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Ballots are open for voting through midnight Tuesday, online at: carolinacurtaincall.com. The link is: forms.gle/W9EYX53xggxRY7yC7.
Virtual categories have been added to this year’s ballot. And, a friend of the Upstate theater community, Kim Granner, is being honored with the first Kim Granner Lifetime Achievement Awards.
Eligible shows opened between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020. Voting results to be announced April 23.