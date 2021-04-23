Greenwood Community Theatre was represented well in the Upstate Theatre Awards announced this week.
Greenwood Community Theatre clinched every category it was nominated for its 2020 production of “A Raisin in the Sun”.
An actor who grew up in Greenwood and the GCT theater scene, Mary Evan Giles, tied for Actors of the Year in a Leading Role (Musical) for her Centre Stage Theatre performance in Greenville for “Little Shop of Horrors”.
Polls closed Tuesday night for online voting.
Awards and nominations are by Carolina Curtain Call, an online magazine dedicated to theater and live events in Upstate South Carolina and beyond.
It is published by Spartanburg native Sandy Staggs. The magazine includes reviews, interviews, audition information and an event calendar.
Clark E. Nesbitt, director for GCT’s “A Raisin in the Sun” said the awards are “a good feeling, but it’s a lot of pressure, too.”
“Thank you, Greenwood and Greenwood Community Theatre and the staff,” Nesbitt said, noting he’d been sharing congratulatory texts with cast and crew when the awards were posted. “Greenwood thought about doing (the play) and urged people to vote. It’s the community’s award.”
Nesbitt will be directing “The Color Purple” at Centre Stage in 2022.
Actor Antoinette Hall, who played Ruth Younger, said for her, “the (play’s) message of struggling and continuing to fight and push forward” was really hitting home for her at the time the play was produced.
“I’m fortunate to finally have been able to work with Clark Nesbitt and through that getting able to meet everyone in the cast,” Hall said.
Miriam Miles Burgess, who played Mama, said GCT was up against theaters in the Upstate who are well-known for the caliber of their productions.
“Mama was a person who loved her family, ... “Miles Burgess said. “She would do whatever was necessary to make life better for her family, and they all experienced that together.”
Andre Gregory, of Greenwood, who played Walter Lee Younger, said his only theater experience as an actor before this show was in high school.
“I’m glad the production got out before COVID,” Gregory said. “It was a fun time. ... It would have been interesting if theaters had not been shut down, to see some of the other performances and how we matched up. I had no doubt Miriam was going to win and Clark did an amazing job. ... We had an amazing cast ... I wasn’t even going out for that role and Clark saw something in me and told me I could do it.”