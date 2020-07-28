The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is giving people a new way to show support for law enforcement and a number of charities.
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced a new program called "Patches for a Purpose." The sheriff's office is selling unique specialty patches, with each patch designed to show support for an organization serving the community, according to a news release.
The first patch is for autism awareness, with a multi-colored puzzle piece design and an autism awareness logo in the middle. Each patch costs $10, and all of the proceeds will be donated to the Autism Society.
Sheriff's office staff are asking people to mail in an order form that Sgt. Jeff Graham said he's sharing on GCSO's social media accounts. The order form asks for the buyer's name and address, along with how many patches they want, and should be mailed to 528 Edgefield St. along with a check or money order for the total made out to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.
Each patch sold raises funds for the associated organizations and local affiliates, Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.
"We have families in the sheriff's office who are touched by autism, and when I do the community updates we cover those things, autism and our 'Take Me Home' program," he said.
Future patches, he said, will aim to help with issues the sheriff's office has helped champion in the past, such as abuse intervention.