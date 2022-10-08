It’s not just a free meal of deer sausage, venison tenderloin, hash on rice, cole slaw, beans and dessert. The annual deer supper is a social event that lets people reconnect. Throughout the farmer’s market building at the Wilbanks Sports Complex, guests chatted and caught up, many mentioning it had been a long time since they saw each other.
“It’s just a way to build a bond with the citizens and officers,” Sheriff Dennis Kelly said. “It’s a way of giving back.”
Started in 1989 by Sheriff Sam Riley, this 34th annual deer supper continues a tradition of deputies coming together to feed their community. Alongside local hunters who donate deer, several deputies hunt the deer themselves. About 35 deer and 200 quarts of barbecue hash were readied for the supper, with officers giving their time for days ahead of the supper to prepare.
“We couldn’t do it without the private funds that come in to help,” Capt. Eddie Smith said. “Prices are going up for bowls and plates and other things, so it’s a big help.”
Officers and members of support staff lend a hand. Some cook, some carve, and some put on gloves to help serve the crowd as they come through the line with their plates.
“I depend on those ladies and men to do the cooking, preparing and lining it all up,” Kelly said. “They work well together, and it lets them relax a little bit, not doing their regular duties.”
The deer supper is an annual opportunity for officers to get out of their uniforms and connect with the community.
“It’s a joy to see all these people together,” Smith said. “I’ve had phone calls for the last four weeks, wanting to know when and where it was.”
Besides sheriff’s office employees lending their hands, residents volunteered their time too. Smith said Ascend Performance Materials sent about a dozen volunteers to help during the supper.
“We couldn’t do it without the volunteers,” Kelly said.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.