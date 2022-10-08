Nothing packs a room like free food, and each year hundreds come to dine during the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office deer supper.

It’s not just a free meal of deer sausage, venison tenderloin, hash on rice, cole slaw, beans and dessert. The annual deer supper is a social event that lets people reconnect. Throughout the farmer’s market building at the Wilbanks Sports Complex, guests chatted and caught up, many mentioning it had been a long time since they saw each other.

The annual Greenwood County Sheriff's Office deer supper provides free dinner to anyone in the community, and Sheriff Dennis Kelly said the event wouldn't be possible without the deputies and residents who donate their time and money.

