The 161 houses planned for a lot along Chinquapin Road have neighbors nervous, fearing increased traffic, crowded schools and potentially worse flooding in an area that’s already seen repeated floods in recent years.

Residents from Gatewood and the surrounding area packed the Greenwood library’s veterans auditorium for Tuesday’s city-county planning commission meeting. Chinquapin Holdings LLC asked to rezone 82 acres at 315 Chinquapin Road from R-1 single-family residential to R-2, which is also single-family.

