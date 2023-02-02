Residents of Gatewood complained that a planned development along Chinquapin Road would reduce nearby land capable of absorbing runoff water and exacerbate flooding issues the community has had in its two ponds.
The 161 houses planned for a lot along Chinquapin Road have neighbors nervous, fearing increased traffic, crowded schools and potentially worse flooding in an area that’s already seen repeated floods in recent years.
Residents from Gatewood and the surrounding area packed the Greenwood library’s veterans auditorium for Tuesday’s city-county planning commission meeting. Chinquapin Holdings LLC asked to rezone 82 acres at 315 Chinquapin Road from R-1 single-family residential to R-2, which is also single-family.
Planning Director Carol Coleman told the commission and the crowd the area is surrounded with other single-family zoned properties. The developer, Contender Development, intends to put 161 lots on the property.
In the R-1 zoning, a total of about 241 dwelling units could fit on the property, while R-2 would allow a maximum of 361, Coleman said.
“That’s not a realistic figure at all though, because that number of units would take up every square inch of the property,” she said.
The plan Contender has put forward includes buffers and setbacks along the property lines, two ponds intended to catch rainwater runoff and serve as drainage basins and rules out development on the southern end of the property because of a creek that makes up its border there.
The request to rezone the property to R-2 is to take advantage of the higher density allowable under that zoning to fit the 161 dwelling units alongside some green space, buffers around the property and the two planned retention ponds. Paul Harrison with Contender said the average lot size on the plan is more than 11,000 square feet, with about 1.96 lots per acre — still less than what’s allowable under the existing zoning.
“We’re willing to commit to that density,” Harrison said. “We’re willing to deed-restrict the property to a max allowable 161 units. ... That shows we can guarantee we’re not going to go back on our promise.”
During public hearing, Doug Collins spoke for about 250 property owners in and around Gatewood who were against this development. The major concern in Gatewood is flooding and sediment flow into their main lake from a nearby creek that runs alongside 315 Chinquapin. Development will pave over nearby land that normally absorbs runoff from rain, leaving more to end up in the creek and flowing toward Gatewood.
Collins said the 35-acre main lake in Gatewood has flooded repeatedly in recent years, and a sewer line in the community has backed up during floods. He provided photos and video of flooding and the sewer line. There’s a sewer system that runs underneath 315 Chinquapin, Collins said, which isn’t owned by GMD. It connects to Gatewood’s sewer lines, and he said residents are concerned about the consequences of 161 new homes connected to their sewer system.
Others shared similar concerns about rain and flooding, including neighbors from properties beside the proposed development. Others complained about traffic along Chinquapin and Sagewood, along with concerns about the effect the development would have on property values and crime rates.
By the end of the public hearing, planning staff recommended the commission defer voting on the request until some additional information could be provided. Coleman cited the pending state Department of Transportation review of the proposed entrances and exits. Zoning Commissioner Mary Ann Goodman said it would also give Contender time to respond to the concerns of Gatewood residents.
The commission voted unanimously to defer the vote. The commission’s next meeting is Feb. 28.
