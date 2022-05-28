Years of conflict between Michael Gaskin and S.C. First Steps are coming to a close with his resignation at the end of this month, but on his way out, Gaskin denied many of the allegations revealed through two state investigations into his conduct as head of Greenwood County First Steps.
In a four-page letter shared Tuesday with the Index-Journal, Gaskin sought to tell his side of events that came under scrutiny from state First Steps officials and the Office of the Inspector General.
S.C. First Steps is a statewide school-readiness program for children, where the state office partners with independent nonprofit partners in each county to provide early childhood and family services. The state office offers competitive grant funding to local partnerships, and these dollars come from a pool of federal, state and private dollars.
The state started its probe of the Greenwood and Abbeville First Steps partnerships after an audit in 2019 raised concerns about conflicts of interest between both offices and a nonprofit founded by Gaskin. Gaskin served as the president and sole employee of his nonprofit, Social Change Initiative, while also serving as executive director of Greenwood County First Steps.
“There’s not any unique focus or oversight on accountability for Greenwood and Abbeville,” S.C. First Steps Executive Director Georgia Mjartan said.
Mjartan said the state monitors a number of required factors for local partners to maintain funding, and from time to time partnerships aren’t in compliance. Those partners end up on a corrective action plan, as did the Greenwood and Abbeville partners.
“Typically that gets resolved pretty promptly,” Mjartan said. “What was so unique about this situation was that the concerns didn’t resolve in a timely and full way.”
Not only did the problems continue, but the nature of the issues found in the audit are also what led the state to request the OIG to investigate. The OIG isn’t typically involved in probes into violations of the state’s program guidelines, but these concerns involved conflicts of interest and the exchange of funds.
The state First Steps office requested the state Office of the Inspector General look into these potential conflicts. Following the OIG’s report, Mjartan said Gaskin served as a part-time contractor for Abbeville County First Steps providing parent group meetings while also serving as Greenwood’s executive director.
Normally such dual-employment arrangements aren’t an issue, but Mjartan said Gaskin failed to submit time sheets documenting the work he did in Abbeville, and when the state requested them Abbeville County First Steps Executive Director Angela Pruitt made unverified time sheets that overstated Gaskin’s hours.
The OIG’s report said while the two nonprofit boards and Gaskin failed to properly document his work, investigators found he did not violate a dual-employment provision under S.C. First Steps.
In his letter released Tuesday, Gaskin said that arrangement allowed him — through Social Change Initiative — to provide parenting, anger management and fatherhood programs for free to the Greenwood partnership. He said the programs align with the purposes of First Steps.
“The objective of this program was to address fathers’ absence in the lives of children,” Gaskin wrote. “In later years, Greenwood County First Steps modeled after the Abbeville County First Steps, a simplistic task for the GCFS Partnership board, since their executive director (Gaskin) was conducting the program in its neighboring county.”
Gaskin said Social Change Initiative was formed in 2011 to bridge the gap in providing First Steps-related services to families with children who age out of the First Steps programs, along with community-based services. These programs, he said, were administered by staff, board members and volunteers off of First Steps hours; they were not providing these separate services on First Steps’ dime, he said, offering these services as “in-kind” contributions to the Greenwood partnership.
After then 2019 audit raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest, the state First Steps office communicated with the Greenwood legislative delegation, which urged them to get OIG investigators involved. Gaskin said there was another route the state could have taken; why not contact Gaskin and the Greenwood board to get this resolved?
“There are several options to administer other than (state First Steps) contacting the Greenwood legislative delegation to conduct an inquiry to the inspector general concerning in-kind contributions,” Gaskin wrote.
Following that investigation, the Greenwood County First Steps board was required to take conflict of interest training, which it did, and an annual refresher training that Gaskin said members hadn’t received in his 21 years working with First Steps.
“Respectfully, I fully acknowledge the ‘appearance’ of a conflict of interest,” he wrote. “Still, I never had to be concerned about betraying the interest or good of one party over the other because my objective was to support and serve families and children from both entity perspectives.”
Last week, the OIG released its second report following continued investigation into matters related to Greenwood County First Steps, prompted by S.C. First Steps. Investigators concluded Gaskin authorized an unnecessary lease buyout agreement that ended up with the Greenwood and Abbeville partnerships needlessly spending state funds, along with charging excessive lease payments to the tune of more than $20,000 over three years, with the money going to SCI.
Gaskin said the lease agreement was valid, and has denied repeatedly that any funds that went to SCI were ever paid out to him, personally, despite him being SCI’s only employee. While Gaskin said the Greenwood board knew about the excess rental payments, the Inspector General’s report said Gaskin did not disclose those excess payments to the board.
“Any money received from any First Steps entity went to SCI programmatic services,” he wrote in his letter. “No money went to Michael Gaskin.”
Next stepsGaskin submitted his letter of resignation on May 9, effective May 31. This fulfilled the first requirement the state had for its Greenwood partner in light of the recent investigation: Gaskin’s removal as executive director.
The state First Steps office has also required the Greenwood board to request the return of the excess funds paid to SCI; Gaskin said these dollars were spent on building maintenance and programs. Greenwood First Steps Board Chairperson Loretta Parker was not available for comment Thursday, but on Tuesday said she was working with the board to prepare their response to the state.
“The Greenwood County board has been in touch, has been very responsive and has really demonstrated already they are eager to resolve these matters and do it together with the state office of First Steps,” Mjartan said. “I think it bodes well for the long-term future and the transition that Greenwood County First Steps is making.”
In the meantime, while the Greenwood partnership is in flux, the state is offering support with programs and administrative restructuring. Mjartan said the Greenwood board has formed several new committees, including one to address the latest corrective action plan, and another to develop a plan for finding new leadership.
The state is providing data from other partnerships so Greenwood can structure its executive director role with a comparable salary to other similarly sized partnerships. Mjartan said they’re also helping ensure programs meet state guidelines, and giving the board templates for assessing candidates.
As for Gaskin, he ended his letter defiant, saying while no one wants to be disrespected, he will continue serving families and children of the area. He suggested the state’s investigations of him and the Greenwood partnership were racist and discriminatory, and their findings untrue and manipulative.
“Thus, I stand to be the more incredible person,” his letter ends.