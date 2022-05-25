A second state investigation into the actions of Greenwood County First Steps has prompted the state to seek the removal of local Executive Director Michael Gaskin and revealed more than $20,000 of overpaid rent that went to a nonprofit that employs just one person: Gaskin.
Gaskin submitted his letter of resignation to the GCFS board of directors on May 9 and will leave effective May 31.
“It has nothing to do with the (Office of Inspector General) report, it has nothing to do with the state office of First Steps,” Gaskin said Tuesday. “It has everything to do with my health and harassment. I’m just tired, man, I’m sick and tired of fighting with these people.”
On Wednesday, the OIG released its second report in the past year about Greenwood County First Steps. The first, published in September, outlined concerns of a conflict of interest when Gaskin was contracted through his nonprofit, Social Change Initiatives, to do work for Abbeville County First Steps.
South Carolina First Steps is a statewide school-readiness program for children, and the state office partners with independent nonprofit arms of its effort in every county of the state to help provide early childhood and family services. The state office offers competitive grant funding to local partnerships to fund services, and the state’s funding comes from a pool of federal, state and private dollars.
The state office requested the OIG’s initial investigation following internal review processes that flagged officials about a potential conflict of interest in the Lakelands. At the urging of the legislative delegation, the state asked the OIG to investigate further, leading to the report published last week.
The OIG’s investigation dove into Abbeville and Greenwood county First Steps, both making excessive lease payments to Social Change Initiatives, Gaskin’s nonprofit that subleased office space to the two local First Steps partners. Gaskin deposited the excess payments in a bank account controlled by SCI, the report said.
Investigators also questioned seemingly needless lease buyout agreements from both local partnerships.
In the end, the OIG’s report led the state First Steps office to craft the third corrective action plan Greenwood County First Steps has had in several years. The plan required Gaskin’s removal as executive director, for the board to try and recoup more than $20,000 paid to Gaskin’s nonprofit and to undergo extensive training.
The reportGreenwood County First Steps’ office is at 1402-C Highway 72 W., Greenwood. For years, Abbeville County First Steps was also housed in this office space.
The actual property is owned by someone else, and in 2015 Gaskin’s nonprofit SCI entered a lease agreement for the property. The lease did not provide for subleasing the space without written permission, but SCI subleased the space to Greenwood County First Steps that same year.
Abbeville County First Steps began subleasing office space there in 2018, paying a portion of the utility and maintenance costs to SCI, the Inspector General’s report said. In fiscal years 2020 and 2021, that sublease agreement expanded so ACFS began paying rent to SCI.
According to the report, SCI charged both local First Steps boards more money than required for monthly lease payments. The lessor wasn’t aware of this excess, and received none of it. Over four years, the excess rent payments resulted in a net income of more than $22,000 to SCI.
“... SCI’s role as a lessee was an artifice to collect public funds from GCFS and ACFS for Gaskin’s personal use,” the OIG report said.
When a previous action from the state First Steps office required the Greenwood and Abbeville partnerships separate their office spaces, both partnerships entered into a lease buyout agreement with SCI to terminate their leases early. The OIG report said the sublease agreements indicated no requirement for an early termination fee or lease buyout.
The state First Steps office sent a letter prior to the lease buyouts warning Greenwood County First Steps that they were unaware of any required buyout provision, and that if the agreement did not meet the standards for use of state funds, the buyout provision might be an unallowable expense.
More than $8,600 in state funds from the Greenwood and Abbeville First Steps groups were paid to SCI in the sublease buyout, the report said, and were deposited by Gaskin into an SCI bank account.
ACFS Executive Director Angela Pruitt told the OIG’s office she thought the sublease buyout was needed because Gaskin told her “There is a possibility SCI would kick you out,” and he suggested to her that ACFS could be evicted otherwise. Gaskin drafted the lease buyout agreement between SI and ACFS. Gaskin told state investigators the buyout agreement was to enable SCI to move to a new office, but instead the nonprofit moved to Gaskin’s house.
“I don’t know where Angela came up with that from, and I know what they were attempting to do was to drive a wedge between our working relationship,” Gaskin said of Pruitt’s explanation of the lease buyout. “I was not going to kick them out, how could I kick them out?
Pruitt declined to comment for this article, citing a request by S.C. First Steps to refer all media inquiries to a state representative.
Gaskin said SCI leased the property and sublet it to the two local partnerships because he hoped one day the property owner would sell the building, and SCI could buy it. He could then lease the property to the two local partnerships.
As for the excess rent, he said these were payments to SCI for services rendered.
“Never was there intent that the money that Greenwood and Abbeville County First Steps was giving to Social Change was for additional rent. It was to help with the programs Social Change was providing to First Steps.”
Gaskin said SCI did maintenance on the building, and what the OIG called excessive rent was payments for buying food to provide during programs the First Steps partners hosted, painting the office and repairing a broken toilet, among other items.
“They’re implying that the money was used to support Michael Gaskin. No it did not,” Gaskin said. “I didn’t get a penny.”
Corrective action planThe OIG’s report concluded that the sublease buyouts were an inappropriate use of state dollars, with neither buyout being necessary under the lease agreements.
“When Gaskin, as the GCFS executive director, entered GCFS into a sublease agreement with SCI it lacked an arms-length relationship,” the report said. “As a result of this conflict of interest, Gaskin expended state funds as the GCFS executive director that benefited his nonprofit, SCI.”
The OIG said both local board of directors lacked proper oversight of the monthly rent payments, resulting in more than $22,000 in wasted state funds. It recommended both boards recoup the excess dollars spent on rent, along with the sublease buyout payments from SCI.
Those were recommendations S.C. First Steps made official in a new corrective action plan. On Thursday, the state office sent its third corrective action plan to the GCFS board. It required that the board take the following actions before June 15: Remove Michael Gaskin as executive director, provide documentation that they’ve requested $20,600 from SCI and by Nov. 30 take extensive training.
If the board fails to address these matters by June 15 to the state’s satisfaction, the state will award no new contracts or grants to the Greenwood partnership, said Derek Cromwell state chief partnership officer, in a letter sent Thursday to the Greenwood board.
“I can’t see, to be honest with you, where I did something wrong,” Gaskin said Tuesday. “I put my heart and soul into it, and it baffles me that we went through all of this for no reason — well, what I think is no reason.”