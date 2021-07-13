Lakelands lawmakers questioned Greenwood County First Steps Executive Director Michael Gaskin about his salary and a possible conflict of interest.
“I’m concerned with several things on behalf of the citizens of my district and the taxpayers of South Carolina,” state Sen. Billy Garrett, chairman of Greenwood County’s legislative delegation, said during the body’s meeting Tuesday.
The delegation asked Gaskin to attend after an annual state audit brought forth concerns about appearances with the nonprofit’s in-kind documentation and Gaskin’s service to three nonprofits housed under the same roof.
“Talking with state officials, my understanding is that Greenwood and Abbeville counties were the only two counties not to get any part of the extra $3 million that was raised by the state First Steps,” Garrett said. “I’m concerned that the alleged conflict of interest and the alleged in-kind discrepancies have not been answered at least to my satisfaction or to the delegation’s satisfaction.”
Gaskin was upset that members of the delegation did not reach out to him before it sent a letter to his board about the independent auditor’s comments. He said delegation members should have reached out to him first.
“I care about transparency,” state Rep. John McCravy said, who twice faced Gaskin in state House campaigns. “I think we need to hear from you in a regular meeting.”
Garrett swore Gaskin in to testify and advised him of his right to legal counsel.
“I have absolutely nothing to hide,” Gaskin told the delegation.
For years, Gaskin served as executive director of Greenwood County First Steps, Fatherhood Administrator for Abbeville County First Steps and led the nonprofit Social Change Initiative. The delegation asked questions about his relationship with the Social Change Initiative.
“Everything I did with Social Change was to benefit the families and children, not just in Greenwood and Abbeville county, but in Laurens County and Newberry County,” Gaskin said. “We serve a lot of families.”
Gaskin said Social Change was created to provide programs for children ages 5 and younger who fall outside of the First Steps program’s age range.
“I have not been compensated for the work I have done for Social Change Initiative since November 2015,” Gaskin said. “Everything I did was free.”
All of the work Gaskin did for Social Change was after hours, he said.
Gaskin said the state First Steps wanted Social Change to apply for AmeriCorps grants. But, Gaskin got to the heart of why he thinks Greenwood County is being targeted.
“I am one of the few people in 46 counties that stand (against) wrong,” Gaskin said. “They don’t want to be stood up to.”
Addressing the $160,000 in kind issue raised by the auditor, Gaskin said that number represents up to seven people who performed services for the nonprofit. He also said that timesheets are provided to their RFM — Regional Fiscal Manager — every two weeks.
The delegation asked Gaskin about his salary with each of the organizations.
In 2020, the Greenwood First Step board increased his salary to $74,000 plus fringe benefits at 35.5% of his salary. According to the organization’s Form 990 — a tax filing for nonprofits — for 2019, Gaskin’s reported compensation from Greenwood First Steps was $90,117. The organization reported only receiving $215,064 in contributions and grants that year, meaning Gaskin’s salary was 42% of the money received.
In addition, Gaskin said he receives $1,600 per month from Abbeville County First Steps, where he serves as fatherhood administrator. He estimates his total salary between the two organizations to be $116,000.
The filing also provided an explanation for some of the parts of the form.
“The local partnership paid rent, utilities, office equipment rent, and office supplies totaling approximately 19,000 for the year ended June 30, 2020 on behalf of the Social Change Initiative (SCI), a 501c(3) organization in exchange for childcare services provided by the SCI staff,” the 2019 Form 990 indicated. “The local partnership paid program educator salary and benefits, rent, utilities, office equipment rent, and office supplies totaling approximately 26,000 for the year ended June 30, 2020 on behalf of the Abbeville County First Steps to School Readiness Partnership.”
Gaskin said Social Change leases the building at 1402 Highway 72 W. from Sammie Robinson for about $24,000 per year. He said this arrangement was sought because of First Step partnerships. Abbeville First Steps and Greenwood First Steps split the monthly rent and pay that to Social Change, which pays the landlord.
“The local partnership paid rent, utilities, office equipment rent, and office supplies totaling approximately 29,000 for the year ended June 30, 2019 on behalf of the Social Change Initiative ‘SCI’, a 501c(3) organization, in exchange for childcare services provided by SCI staff,” according to the organization’s 2018 Form 990. “SCI has also provided gifts-in-kind to the local partnership for equipment, travel expenses, technical assistance and facility maintenance costs valued at 160,000.”
The form, which Gaskin signed, also said the Greenwood organization paid rent, utilities, office equipment rent and office supplies totaling about 40,000 for the same fiscal year on behalf of the Abbeville First Steps program.
“I’m just troubled that it was on a form that you filed with the federal government saying that $29,000 was paid but now you’re telling me it wasn’t paid,” McCravy said.
Gaskin said the $29,000 was probably paid for rent and utilities on behalf of Greenwood and Abbeville County First Steps. He said the form is prepared by the RFM and the auditor and cast doubt on its accuracy.
“I’m really confused,” McCravy said. “I’m getting more and more confused as we sit here.”
Rep. Stewart Jones asked Gaskin if there was any profit between the amount the two First Steps organizations pay for rent and utilities and the amount Social Change pays for those services.
“No sir,” Gaskin replied.
Gaskin summed up his frustration with the audit’s comments.
“I can’t take responsibility for something I did not do wrong,” Gaskin said.