Charles Mason Gary officially assumed his duties as Abbeville County School District’s interim superintendent today, replacing Superintendent Julie Fowler.
“I am very excited to join the Abbeville County School District team as interim superintendent,” Gary said in the district’s release. “The district has a legacy of excellence both academically and in extra-curricular activities. Year after year the district ranks at the top tier of districts in South Carolina and I want that to continue for the benefit of our students and the communities we serve.”
Gary has 40 years of service in public education. He served as principal of Palmetto High School in Anderson District 1 and most recently as the deputy superintendent for Greenville County Schools.
“I will work to provide a safe learning environment so teaching and learning can occur optimally, allowing each student to maximize their potential,” he said. “I look forward to meeting staff, students and community members in the near future.”
Gary will be in charge of leading the district through the 2020-21 academic year, James B. Tisdale, Abbeville County School District board chairman, said.
“The Abbeville County School District board of trustees extends a warm welcome to Dr. Charles Mason Gary as our interim superintendent,” Tisdale said in a press release. “We are confident as a board that Dr. Gary will guide our district well as we navigate the return to school this fall, and that he will continue the academic and athletic success of the Abbeville County School District. There is no doubt difficult times are ahead, but we have selected a leader whom we believe is capable of meeting that challenge.”
Gary is signed to an at-will employment contract, meaning he can be dismissed by the district for any reason — without warning — as long as the reason is not illegal, Tisdale added.
The board interviewed six applicants before unanimously voting and selecting Gary as the interim superintendent. Tisdale said each board member participated in the interviews, and based on Gary’s responses compared to the other candidates, thought he would be the best person to lead the district at this time.
“We thoroughly discussed it and each board member had the opportunity to give their input,” he said.
On May 26, during an executive session concerning her contract, Fowler announced she would not be returning to the district when it expired on June 30, 2021. She publicly announced her departure on June 23 during the board of trustees’ regular monthly meeting. She sent out a release regarding her departure offering her help to the board in finding an interim superintendent, but Tisdale said she do not have any input during the hiring process.
“She did offer her help, but one of the main things a school board does is hire or fire a superintendent, and we felt like the board needed to do their job,” he said.
Tisdale and the board didn’t fire Fowler, but he said they worked out a “satisfactory agreement” between both parties once she announced she was stepping down.
Fowler said she told the board she would stay until an interim was hired, or until Aug. 31, whichever came first. She will also be working with Gary through the transition during the next week before she leaves.
Fowler became superintendent four days after her predecessor, Betty Jo Hall, died in a car wreck. She led the district through the 2019-20 school year.
A special-called board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. today to discuss school reopening plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Gary’s going to be filled in as to where the district is in regards to our reopening plan,” Tisdale said.