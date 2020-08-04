ABBEVILLE — With uncertainty ahead in regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, interim Superintendent Mason Gary rallied Abbeville County teachers at the district’s opening day event Monday morning at Wright Middle School.
“I believe it’s important to set a vision and expectations,” Gary said. “When school starts it’s hard to pull everybody together so I think it’s very important at the first of the year to have unity and build teamwork.”
Gary said the district is navigating uncertain times and he wanted to bring a sense of certainty to teachers ahead of the district’s Aug. 17 start date.
Skip Hopkins, director of student services, said he wanted everyone to go into the school year with a positive attitude. The event conveyed that the administration is proud and thankful for the job teachers do each day, he added. With the COVID-19 pandemic looming in the backdrop of the 2020-21 school year, he thought the event would lessen some of the teachers’ concerns and uncertainties moving forward.
“They know they have us and each other to lean on,” he said. “We’re just continuing to build upon that family type atmosphere that we have here in the district.”
Dwight Bozeman, a first-year teacher, will begin at Wright Middle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m just blessed that all of my steps are ordered,” seventh-grade social studies teacher said. “I’m just really excited for the support and for the mission that we do have here in Abbeville County.”
Lori Brownlee-Brewton, chief administrative officer, asked Bozeman to sing at the event and he obliged her request, singing Jackie Wilson’s “Higher and Higher.”
An Abbeville County native, most people knew him as a singer before he became an educator.
Gary led the teachers through a PowerPoint presentation during the event and he focused on making a difference, building relationships, finding perspective and creating a masterpiece within the district and classroom.
“I’m not excepting you to be perfect, I’m just expecting you to give me all you got,” he said. “Nobody can tell you to not be excellent.”