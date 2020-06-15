A concert featuring country music artist Garth Brooks will be broadcast at Greenwood’s 25 Drive In Auto Theater.
The event will be broadcast at 300 drive-in theaters across North America. The concert will take place at dusk on June 27, according to a release.
A post on the drive-in’s Facebook page confirmed the event will be coming to Greenwood.
Encore Live is producing the one-night show, which will include drive-in theaters from the United States and Canada.
“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie said.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday through Ticketmaster. Cost is $100 per passenger car or truck. The event will take place rain or shine. For information, visit ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.