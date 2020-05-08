Being all about lower taxes and smaller government is why Billy Garrett says he wants to be the Republican nominee to take on three-term incumbent Sen. Floyd Nicholson, a Democrat, in November for the District 10 seat.
“I’m a pro-God, pro-Life and pro-Second amendment candidate,” Garrett said.
A top issue for Garrett is balancing the budget. He said local, state and federal budgets should all be balanced.
This is the 63-year-old attorney’s second run for office. Thursday marked 35 years since his bid to replace state Rep. Tommy Hughston, who had just been sworn in as a judge, ended in a four-way Democratic primary.
Garrett said he was just a child at the time, crediting President Ronald Reagan with bringing him into the Republican Party.
This time around, he decided to run at the urging state Rep. John McCravy, a Greenwood Republican who used to be Garrett’s law partner.
Garrett is against abortion and promised to fully support McCravy’s Fetal Heartbeat bill that is currently in the state Senate.
In October, Garrett will be sworn in to present cases to the U.S. Supreme Court. He said would be available to argue cases on behalf of the state if the opportunity presents itself.
As to the ongoing Santee Cooper affair, Garrett said the government has caused most of the problems.
“Santee Cooper is an example of government run amok,” Garrett said. “We need to rely on private enterprise to get in there and figure out a way to get this solved.”
He supports nuclear energy and any energy that is economically efficient.
Garrett thinks local officials should be responsible for education.
“I’m all about Home Rule on education,” Garrett said.
Garrett is advocating for smaller classes, safer schools and better-paid teachers, although he points out that he is not in favor of giving raises to all.
“I want people to get raises who do a good job,” Garrett said. “It’s socialistic in my opinion just to give everybody a big raise and not require performance in exchange for those raises.”
He is also concerned about how government is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the emphasis should be on masks, social distancing and more testing.
Garrett and his wife, Denise, have recently moved to McCormick County and are visiting churches in that area. He and his wife have two children and two grandchildren, although one of their children, Billy Garrett III, died.
Garrett will face Bryan Hope in the GOP primary on June 9. Absentee voting begins next week. The winner will face Nicholson on Nov. 3.