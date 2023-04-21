A state senator says Greenwood County Council’s move to base magistrate pay on performance violates the law. The council disagrees.

Sen. Billy Garrett, as chairperson of the Greenwood County legislative delegation, is trying to get four candidates appointed to the local magistrate court. A disagreement between Garrett, R-McCormick, and Greenwood County Council on how much the county should pay for these positions has grown to the point that Garrett is asking Gov. Henry McMaster to delay filling those seats until the issue is resolved.

