A state senator says Greenwood County Council’s move to base magistrate pay on performance violates the law. The council disagrees.
Sen. Billy Garrett, as chairperson of the Greenwood County legislative delegation, is trying to get four candidates appointed to the local magistrate court. A disagreement between Garrett, R-McCormick, and Greenwood County Council on how much the county should pay for these positions has grown to the point that Garrett is asking Gov. Henry McMaster to delay filling those seats until the issue is resolved.
Greenwood’s chief magistrate took issue with the idea that the office had a history of underperformance.
South Carolina magistrates are appointed to four-year terms, and before those terms are up it’s the legislative delegation’s job to review and appoint candidates to fill the new terms, while the governor considers and has final say on the appointments. Greenwood’s current slate of magistrates — Chief Magistrate Ryan Johnson, Leisa Hotchkiss, Belinda Strong, Rutledge Martin and Cheryl Warren — have terms ending this month.
Because of a decrease in population in the 2020 census, among other factors, Greenwood saw a reduction in the number of magistrates it’s supposed to have from five to three full-time judges. As the delegation reviewed the office and its appointments, they sought to make a change.
“Conversations with Sheriff (Dennis) Kelly and Solicitor (David) Stumbo and considering the backlog of about 300 jury trial cases which will take hundreds of court hours to get caught up, it’s clear to the delegation, and council agrees, that the court is under-performing,” Garrett said.
In December, local magistrates received letters informing them the delegation was considering staffing changes, and by March they were informed of the delegation’s new proposal: Carson Henderson and Cheryl Warren would be appointed as full-time magistrates, with Bart McGuire and Tony Foster as part-time magistrates.
While Warren is being re-appointed and McGuire is a former magistrate, Henderson is a long-practicing attorney in Greenwood and Foster is a pastor who was considered for the position based on his work on the juvenile parole board, Garrett said. Henderson rented office space from Garrett for about 20 years and made a $1,000 contribution to his campaign in 2021, but the delegation had the Senate ethics counsel review the circumstances to ensure it didn’t qualify as a conflict of interest.
This arrangement would divide the three full-time positions, with Foster and McGuire splitting a full-time salary as two part-time judges. Funding those positions is the county’s job.
“We have no say in the selection, no say in the supervision,” Greenwood County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates said.
Garrett came to county council and requested a budget of about $348,800 for the four appointees, with salaries and benefits packages working out to $117,000 for Henderson, $75,400 for Warren, $98,900 for McGuire and $57,500 for Foster.
On Tuesday, county council passed a resolution detailing exactly how much it was willing to pay — more than $150,000 shy of the senator’s request. The resolution said each of the three full-time positions would get $63,866.11, which Moates explained was a decrease to the starting pay magistrates earn after meeting certain qualifications. Foster and McGuire would split one of those three salaries according to how many hours a week they work.
If certain metrics are met, that pay can go up. Those metrics included a certain number of cases disposed by June 30, 2024, a portion of the cases that have languished on the docket for more than two years and meeting a goal of a certain number of terms of court held each week or month, as determined by Garrett.
Moates said the magistrates office had a “recent history of ineffectiveness and unsatisfactory performance,” and reducing the pay for what’s in effect a probationary year before raising it if these metrics are met is council’s way of ensuring the new appointees are up to the task.
“We can’t let complacency become our standard,” Moates said. “We are requiring performance be measured and accountability be evidenced before any additional tax dollars be spent in this endeavor.”
Garrett said this is illegal.
“We are hundreds of cases behind, and the council’s solution is to cut the budget in half? It just makes no sense,” he said. “Often, we would consider tying metrics to salary as a positive incentive for improvement. However, the council’s proposed application of metrics tied to salary increases is illegal.”
He said it’s effectively paying judges on commission.
“We don’t want judges incentivized to mishandle cases in the interest of time, taking shortcuts, resulting in bad decisions and a failure in the administration of justice,” he said.
On Thursday, Moates made clear that Garrett’s concerns over the legality of this move weren’t shared with council before they were shared with the Index-Journal.
“We contend that the South Carolina Code of Laws explicitly endorses an increase in pay tied to performance in 22-8-40(L),” he said.
The county’s approach in establishing this pay scheme for the judges is intended to “exercise our fiscal oversight on behalf of the taxpayers of Greenwood County,” Moates said. He rejected critiques from Garrett that the county is defunding law enforcement efforts with this move. In reality, he said the majority of the funding reduction came from a statutory reduction in how many magistrate positions Greenwood can have.
He stressed that the county didn’t write the laws that establish who hires and pays magistrates, nor the laws saying their salaries cannot be reduced based on performance. If legislators think the system is broken, he invited them to discuss the best ways to fix it — but Greenwood County shouldn’t continue to pay hundreds of thousands more in tax dollars for a “broken and antiquated system.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, council member Theo Lane endorsed the idea of tying magistrate’s pay to metrics. He said for the first year it saves taxpayers about $100,000 from what the current slate of magistrates are being paid and will serve to encourage performance by the judges so the pay raise comes the following year.
Council member Mark Allison disagreed and was the sole dissenting vote Tuesday.
“We know we have some backlogs over there,” he said. “I have some concerns that if we cut that deep into salaries there, we’re going to make that worse rather than correct that in this office.”
So what’s the next step? Garrett said while he asks McMaster to hold off on filling these seats until “council decides it wants to have a functional court and honor its commitment,” he’s looking at other ways to resolve the issue, including getting the state attorney general and court administration involved.
