In state Senate District 4, Republican incumbent Mike Gambrell faces political newcomer Jose Villa, a Democrat, on the November ballot.
While the district covers a small portion of Greenwood and Abbeville counties and mostly serves Anderson County, Ware Shoals native Billy O’Dell represented the district for decades. After O’Dell’s death in 2016, Gambrell won a special election to fill the seat, then won a full term later that year.
Gambrell, 62, said he wants to keep the state on solid financial footing
“We need to make sure we have enough money to run the government,” Gambrell said. “But not take too much.”
The Belton-Honea Path High School and Clemson University alum said jobs and economic development were key issues for him but one issue is more important than even those.
“My most important thing is constituent services,” Gambrell said.
For his first job out of school, he worked at a friend’s convenience store. He went on to work for Commercial Bank in Honea Path and owned a travel agency for 10 years in the 1990s.
Gambrell is doing different work now.
“We run a small sanitation company,” he said.
Gambrell was a volunteer firefighter for 19 years. He has been married to Reene for 30 years.
Villa, 31, said he wants to bring change.
Born in Mexico City, Villa moved to Los Angeles when he was 2 years old. In 2000, his family moved to South Carolina, first settling in the Berea community in Greenville County for a few months before moving to Powdersville, where he currently resides.
Villa graduated Wren High School in 2007 and works as an electrician at Century 3, Inc. in Greer. He and his wife, Meredith, have two children.
“I don’t want people to live a harder life than they need to,” Villa said. “I want to help people.”
Villa said the key issues for his campaign are education, economy, criminal justice and health care.
“Expand Medicaid,” Villa said. “We could definitely get the CARES Act funds to help.”
This is Villa’s first run.
“I jumped in without any prior knowledge,” Villa said. “It’s been interesting.”