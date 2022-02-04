ABBEVILLE — The future is a little brighter.
Completion of Phase II of the restoration of Trinity Episcopal Church has brought illumination to the city as sunshine reflects off copper decorative elements on the newly refurbished spire.
Construction crews started working through a knock list of last-minute projects on the spire on Thursday, said Mike Bedenbaugh with Preservation South Carolina, the group that is handling the church’s restoration. The work should only take a few days.
In a video released last week, Bedenbaugh announced the completion of Phase II and offered a bird’s-eye view of the work, with close-up shots of new drainage and electrical protection systems, as well as views of copper decorative items on the gables and the spire.
A celebration will likely take place in the spring after discussions with the diocese and the church’s new bishop, he said. “Right now, we’re just going to celebrating this achievement, reintroducing this icon back to community.”
The reintroduction has been a long time coming. The church was closed because of its poor condition. The spire was rotting, water had leaked into the church and damaged the plaster and various pieces of equipment had to be replaced.
“They were really the two most pressing and important phases,” he said of Phases I and II. They covered the leaking roof and replacement of the internal gutter system. The most important of those was the spire.
Aside from the work, one of the biggest changes for Bedenbaugh was the bare narthex. For at least five years scaffolding had been set up there. Now, the most prominent feature is the rope attached to the church’s bell that hangs in the steeple.
“When he first started this, I had my doubts,” said Jeremy Creswell, owner of #1 Painting. “I’m sure a lot of people in town did. It’s actually moved faster than I expected. From the start, it seems like it was yesterday.”
Creswell toured the church property with Bedenbaugh, looking over the work and examining the cement near the front door to determine what the original color of the structure might have been and how to reproduce it.
His excitement for the project is evident. Creswell said he grew up in downtown, not far from the church. He and his friends played in the church parking lot and property and sat in the trees.
“We played in the bushes. It was a perfect childhood,” Creswell said. “You couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Money is in the bank for Phase II work, Bedenbaugh said. Everything is ready to write checks for.
Part of the next stage of work is to make sure the church’s structure doesn’t degrade while plans for Phase III are developed, Bedenbaugh said.
Little risk of damage exists, he noted. The spire has a new drainage system featuring stainless steel pans. It’s not going to have vulnerabilities with water coming in like before. As vertical as the steeple is, water will never set on the shingles.
Originally, one lightning rod at top of the spire above the cross was used to protect against lightning. Architects said it wasn’t enough.
A new electrical protection system has a grounding rod that goes all the way up to the cross and then it comes down and is grounded down the building, Bedenbaugh said. Other rods snake across the roof and down the building to ground it. In all, the church has three rods. The building is well protected.
One of the things that work crews had room for was to put decorative elements back on the spire. They were used to help renew interest in gothic architecture, he said.
Those had been lost over the years as a result of storms. Elements on top of the gables are crockets and finials are on top of the masonry. All those came out of the pattern book for gothic churches that was used by architect George Edward Walker, Bedenbaugh said.
Fortunately, they found a company that has been making those elements since the 1880s. “It was still in place, still had the molds, so we were able to use those molds,” he said of the 140-year-old equipment. “It was really cool.”
When you have a structure that was built with traditional methods in 1860s and you want to reproduce those systems, it can be difficult, he said. There were a lot of craftsmen who knew how to do the work with timber back then. PSC had to work hard to find a timber frame engineer in Michigan to do the engineering on the new beams. That kind of skill is rare in this country.
He lauded the work of MoreSun Timber Frames of Long Creek in putting the timbers in place in the steeple.
Bedenbaugh even whipped out his cellphone to show a picture of a design element from Walker’s records that he still hopes to incorporate into the restoration.
Records of Walker’s work on other projects exist, but no records or plans for his work on Trinity exist, Bedenbaugh said, “but we’re still looking and hoping.”
The next step is to determine how to move forward. Dealing with stucco and exterior will be a huge job, Bedenbaugh said. Workers will remove the Portland cement and put on a natural-based lime, which is what should have been used in the first place.
Raising scaffolding, removing the Portland cement and then putting on lime and stucco and painting the structure could cost up to $900,000, he said.
“It’s a worthy effort. It needs to be done. We just have to get a strategy down that road to make it happen so it will last another 160 years.”
How long Phase III might take is uncertain. No fundraising has been done and no one has an idea how long it will take, Bedenbaugh said. Work on the front of the church might be done if funds are available. It depends on what’s best for the building.
Once funds are in place and work crews are lined up, Phase III work might take 3-4 months, he said.
Trinity member Mike Clary offered thanks to Bedenbaugh and PSC for the work done on the church. He has been a member since 2018 and recalled members being told that services couldn’t be conducted because of the church’s condition. Members returned to the church in October 2020.
When COVID-19 is in the rearview, members hope to present more events at the church. At least two weddings are scheduled for this year and there is talk of hosting musical events.
Most people he has talked to are excited about the church coming back to life. “it’s a little bit like we’re able to come back home.”
He noted the sight of sunlight reflecting off the copper pieces on the steeple. You can see it all over the town, he said.
Once the building is re-stuccoed, it’s going to stand out,” Creswell said. “It’ll be like a gem.”
He hopes the work will get people downtown for sitting down, relaxing, shopping and dining. He expressed pride that the town is being fixed up and business people have plans for buildings but noted the town still has its old charm.