Heather Hembree will earn her doctorate of pharmacy in May.
Hembree, who is a pharmacy student at the University of South Carolina, has been doing rotations at pharmacies in the Lakelands in preparation for her career.
She has worked at both the inpatient and outpatient pharmacies at Self Regional Medical Center, at Carolina Community Pharmacy and at Wingard’s.
The 24-year-old is among the leading edge of a new breed of pharmacists who are stressing the importance of achieving health care provider status in their profession.
“I think pharmacists will have a more active role in the patient’s care,” Hembree said. “They’ve been pushing more for pharmacists to have a provider status. So, we’d be able to actually prescribe certain things.”
Pharmacists in South Carolina already can provide things such as flu and pneumonia shots, but pharmacists want more. The federal government currently does not recognize pharmacists as health care providers, according to the South Carolina Pharmacy Association.
In the mid-to-late 20th century, many customers spent a lot of time with their pharmacists, often sending their children to the pharmacy’s soda fountain for a Coke float while the parent talked with the pharmacist. As chain pharmacies emerged on a large scale in the 1980s and ‘90s, many community pharmacies closed and the soda fountains went away. Pharmacies took on more of an assembly-line form, and interactions between pharmacists and customers declined. Oftentimes, customers wouldn’t even see the pharmacist. Instead, they would interact with pharmacy technicians.
“I think for a long time that was the case,” Hembree said. “They taught pharmacists that they really shouldn’t say anything. You should just fill (the prescription) and let the doctor deal with the patient and whatever questions they ask. It’s completely flipped the other way. In our state, with any new prescription, we’re supposed to at least ask if the patient wants counseling. That’s definitely a big shift there.”
Hembree said pharmacists are the most accessible health care professionals.
“There’s a pharmacy on every street corner,” she said. “You don’t have to make an appointment. You can just walk in and come talk to us. A big thing we can do for our patients is be there for them and answer any questions they have.”
In addition to provider status, some pharmacists are taking a more proactive role in helping customers manage their medications. At Wingard’s, Hembree spends a lot of time with medication therapy management (MTM).
According to the Centers for Disease Control, MTM includes five core elements: medication therapy review, a personal medication record, a medication-related action plan, intervention or referral and documentation and followup.
“Strong evidence exists that the use of MTM by pharmacists is effective,” the CDC says on its website.
“It will definitely promote a shift in pharmacy,” Hembree said of MTM. “I can see it being more of consultation. You come in, sit down with your pharmacist and talk about your medications and we find something that’s right for you.”
While at Wingard’s, Hembree has been calling customers to go over their medication profiles. She sees if they need refills and ensures they are taking their medications as prescribed.
“A lot of pharmacies do participate (in MTM), especially community pharmacies,” Hembree said. “Independents are usually good, in my experience, about reaching out on the tips that we get and calling. At a lot of pharmacies, it’s hard to keep up with. A place like Wingard’s, we have a little extra time to do that.”
The proactive approach aims to keep people healthy.
“We’re trying to switch to that type of practice because sometimes we don’t catch anything until something goes wrong,” Hembree said. “That’s how health care has been for a long time. We know we have these guidelines. We know the side effects of the drugs. Do we need to change anything before we potentially have an issue?”
Sometimes it’s hard to explain medication details to customers.
“You just have to find the right words to use that will make it clear for the customer,” Hembree said. “If you’re explaining the mechanism of action or where it works in the body, I just try to find the best way to present it to the patient where they can understand. And it’s different for different people and different backgrounds. They have different knowledge coming into it.”
Hembree said a lot of people don’t realize how involved a pharmacist can be in their care.
“Even a community pharmacist, if you come in and tell us that you are having a lot of trouble with this medication, we can call on behalf of your doctor and talk to them and try to figure out what’s best for the patient,” she said.
Patient interaction is Hembree’s favorite part of the job.
“I love talking to patients and getting to help them,” she said. “The only way to do a good job is to love what you do. I get the chance to go through everything with them, and you just see the light bulb come on and you can see that they are going to have a better experience going forward. I think that’s what pharmacists can offer, especially community pharmacists.”