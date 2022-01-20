When Rudd’s opened in Uptown Greenwood in February 1978, it wasn’t long before it earned a reputation across the state for camera gear.
Initially, it was a family-owned variety store at 308 Main St., with magazines, books, tobacco, pipes, candy and gift items, with cameras and film in a back corner.
In 1979, property at 318 Main St. was purchased and Rudd’s moved to that location, where it has been since. Magazines and books moved out and Rudd’s implemented the first video rental store in Greenwood.
However, photography became Rudd’s focus and remained so for decades, along with custom framing.
But after more than 40 years in business, owner Carol Clements, formerly Carol Ruddock, said she’s closing Rudd’s and retiring.
“I will close the doors for retail at the end of January and do the final clearing out in February,” Clements said, noting lots of longtime customers have been stopping by to wish her well and reminisce.
A customer recently visited who had purchased a camera for his spouse on Christmas Eve 21 years ago.
“He needed a new battery for it and was having trouble finding the right one,” Clements said. “I’ve always kept detailed records of camera equipment purchases.”
Clements said she remarried 17 years ago and has contemplated for years about when to retire.
“I was not comfortable with that decision until recently,” Clements said. “The pandemic has caused a lot of us to rethink direction. I need to spend time with my children and grandchildren and husband and we want to travel. Without a doubt, I’m going to miss interactions with the people I’ve met in business. I have absolutely made wonderful friends. People are stopping by, telling me they can’t believe I’m closing.”
Clements’ blended family with Stan Clements includes four children and eight grandchildren.
“Rudd’s was first for a lot of things in Greenwood,” Clements said. “I moved here from Lewisburg, West Virginia. ... The transition to digital photography hit hard, not just Rudd’s, but major local industry like Fujifilm. And, when cellphone cameras got so good and widely used, no one wanted point-and-shoot cameras anymore. With digital, people tend to store photos rather than print them. The professional camera end of the business remained strong though. I have no formal training in photography, but I have always just enjoyed taking pictures. ... Retiring is bittersweet.”
As a businessperson, Clements has served on numerous boards and committees, including Greenwood Literacy Council, Uptown Development Board, Countybank Advisory Board and she was chairperson for the South Carolina Festival of Flowers Photography Exhibit for 10 years.
Clements remembers the days of printing black and white photos for clients publishing wedding and engagement announcements in the Index-Journal, and rentals of video cassettes in the days before giants in that retail niche such as Blockbuster. Rudd’s had accounts with major camera companies: Minolta, Canon, Polaroid, Pentax, Kodak and Fujifilm.
“Just about every local company had photography accounts with us and we worked with all the (local) professional photographers,” Clements said. “At our peak, we were processing and printing approximately 75 rolls of color film per day, in addition to darkroom services.”
Rudd’s had a full-service darkroom and offered same-day film processing for black and white film and E6 slides. At one point, Rudd’s had a second location in the Monty Mall on Montague Avenue. In the late 1980s, Rudd’s even had a full-service studio, with photographer Brian Thena photographing portraits for families, weddings and businesses.
“We employed a lot of people over the years,” Clements said. “I stay in touch with a number of them. Without them, this business could not have achieved the success it has had.”
Lance Rooney of Greenwood, who works in insurance now, spent several years at Rudd’s “doing a little bit of everything” during the late 1980s and 1990s.
“I worked in the darkroom, back in the day,” Rooney said. “I worked in the color lab, which was more of an automated process. And, I worked up front, helping customers with cameras and the frame shop.
“Customers were almost an extension of family and Carol knows everybody on a first-name basis,” Rooney said. “Carol’s daughter, Alicia, and I were in the photo club together at Northside Junior High School.”
Rooney credits Rudd’s for longevity, even amid photography chain stores that operated in Greenwood briefly.
“Carol was able to adapt to changes in the business and keep the doors open,” Rooney said. “I think opening the frame shop helped with diversifying the business, too. I can remember times when Carol was at Rudd’s late at night with repair technicians who came in from out of town, to ensure that customers’ photo-finishing was ready for pickup the next business day.”
Rudd’s is in a brick building that once housed a green stamps redemption center, part of the McCrory’s 5-, 10- and 25-cent store in the 1950s, and a carpet retailer in the 1970s before Rudd’s, Clements said.
In 2018, the building was divided. Space was leased to Elam Jayne boutique.
“The space occupied by the camera store is in negotiation for a new venture to open,” Clements said. “In years past, you would come in here and the line of customers would be at least six, seven or eight people deep. ... I have just odds and ends left now.”
Photography, Clements said, has given her a unique view into people’s lives, and friendships by which she says she is “grateful and blessed.”
“I’ve witnessed weddings, births, birthdays, retirements, vacations and everyday moments of my customers, through their photos. ... I’ve seen change and growth and been a part of Uptown for 44 years come February.”
Citing Scripture from Ecclesiastes in the Bible, Clements said: “For everything there is a season. This season has served me abundantly.”