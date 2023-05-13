ABBEVILLE — Renovations continue on the Abbeville Civic Center as the city seeks funds to do more.
The city has $407,819 on hand to cover up to $711,000 in work, City Manager Blake Stone said during Wednesday’s meeting of the Abbeville City Council. Officials are working on a grant from the S.C. Commerce Department to cover the rest of the project.
Council approved a design and bid process for Phase C, which will cover up to $250,000 for code compliance upgrades, kitchen remodeling, installation of an additional kitchen, updating the entryway and front exterior. Phases D through F will be bid on in the next fiscal year, Stone said.
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded work including addition of kitchens, gym flooring, bleachers and work on meeting rooms, Stone said. Other work involves facade improvements, roof repair and installation of an HVAC system.
Work on the gym flooring continues as bubbling has been an issue, Stone said. Flooring will be pulled up and resealed. The price won’t be as high as expected.
Up to 12 weeks will be needed to replace the bleachers, Stone said in response to a concern from Councilperson Faye Thomas. Work will be scheduled so sports teams’ events aren’t interrupted. The new bleachers will be handicap accessible.
In other business:
Mayor Trey Edwards issued an apology to Councilperson Chris Crawford regarding comments he made at the April council meeting about Crawford’s attendance at the National League of Cities in Washington, D.C., and reimbursements for the trip. In another matter, Edwards reminded council members that anything said in executive sessions should stay in executive sessions. Some things have been getting out and that shouldn’t happen, he said. “We are supposed to be set to higher standards.”
Gruff Herman spoke regarding a concern about customers from a downtown eatery drinking outside the business, near his own business. They also snuff out cigarette butts and leave them on the ground or crush them into the wall of his business. He said he has put in up to $20,000 in some of the brickwork. Council officials encouraged Herman to talk with the business owner and said that trash containers and signage to discourage littering can be erected in the area.
Council approved the addition of a fire suppression reimbursement clause to the economic incentive program. Stone said property owners in the historic district have faced the need to install fire suppression systems. The change will let them reimburse all or a portion of expenses. Reimbursements will be paid in yearly installments for up to 10 years. Councilperson Matt Gambrell said the expense of putting in a system has been a stumbling block for some property owners.
Cynthia Jeffries encouraged council to visit Trinity Episcopal Church. At least 150 people toured the church during the spring festival weekend and she estimated up to 1,500 people tour the property each year. She distributed a brochure featuring the church’s labyrinth to attendees.
Stone said the city has been awarded an additional $170,000 in grant funds for the Henry-Hillcrest Project. It brings the total award to $672,305 and covers the city’s match. Work will begin in the summer.
The city received a $3.9 million grant from the South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program and Rural Infrastructure Authority for the Upper Long Cane Waterline Project. Initial design work has been started, Stone said.
Rezoning of 100 Greenville St. from R-6 to office commercial was approved. Stone said the lot will be used for office space.
Rezoning of 103 Wingfield St. from R-6 to general commercial was approved. Stone said the owner plans to use the building for a hunting and outdoor recreation store.
Council passed second reading of an ordinance to adopt the city’s comprehensive plan.
Edwards lauded city staff for work on the spring festival. Some complaints focused on alcohol use and cleanup, particularly regarding grease stains from food vendors. Stone said the city can require vendors to keep mats in their trailers to prevent stains on streets.