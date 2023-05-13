0513 CHURCHPIC
Buy Now

More than 150 people toured Trinity Epsiscopal Church during the Spring Festival weekend. Cynthia Jeffries encouraged Abbeville City Council members to visit the church.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

ABBEVILLE — Renovations continue on the Abbeville Civic Center as the city seeks funds to do more.

The city has $407,819 on hand to cover up to $711,000 in work, City Manager Blake Stone said during Wednesday’s meeting of the Abbeville City Council. Officials are working on a grant from the S.C. Commerce Department to cover the rest of the project.

Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.

Tags