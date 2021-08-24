Former coach, administrator and driving instructor Chris Deal and his family don’t sweat the small stuff.
The well-known phrase has become an oft-used philosophy in the Deal household, said his wife, Leah, after Chris was diagnosed in January with ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
On Friday evening, while the Emerald Vikings and Greenwood Eagles are playing in a cross-town rivalry football game, Lakelands Driving Academy and Besto of Greenwood are sponsoring a hot dog fundraiser at the game to help the Deal family.
Deal had two stints at Emerald as a football coach, was an assistant principal at Westview Middle and worked as an instructor for Lakelands Driving Academy. He spent a few years in North Carolina as a head football coach but came back to Greenwood after his family missed the area.
He said his symptoms started last October. He saw a doctor in Greenwood, then saw a neurologist. Tests done in Augusta showed ALS, and a second opinion concurred.
Chris said when the diagnosis came through as ALS, it was a “pretty big gut-shot,” as they had been holding out hope it would be something else.
“God’s been good to us. Our faith is as strong as it’s ever been, if not stronger,” Chris said.
“Got a beautiful family and great friends who have really reached out,” he said, adding help from his church, friends and community have been unbelievable.
He and his family are still doing as much as they can together, going to games and spending time with each other. He’s got one son who’s a senior in high school, one at Auburn and a daughter who teaches at Mays Elementary.
“We don’t sweat the small stuff,” Leah said. “That’s a big thing we say at our house because you know you get tied up in small issues and minute details of things that don’t actually matter in life and we’ve learned to really prioritize things and realize that what really does matter is loving each other, loving the Lord and living each day loving others.”
Chris said it’s important to bring awareness to the disease, which has no cure, and the right to try experimental drugs.
“Families are fighting, families are being devastated from it, but we still want the right to try what’s out there and we want something developed and we want to find a cure so that people don’t have to go through what we’re going through right now,” he said.
Kevin Addis, former coach at Greenwood High and co-owner of Lakelands Driving Academy, said Chris Deal is “one of those guys to me personally who’s a great coach and even better person.”
Addis said when Chris got the diagnosis, he wanted to figure out how to help and wanted to do more than just say “We’re sorry.”
“Just trying to think how do you give back to somebody who’s given so much to the Lakelands community as a teacher, as an administrator, as a coach. Coach has mentored so many people. Just, I don’t know, I just wanted to be able to give back,” Addis said.
When Chris was diagnosed, employees at Lakelands Driving Academy decided to help. They raised $600, but Addis and Lakelands Driving Academy co-owner Troy Fields decided to see if they could take it and multiply it.
With Besto, they are sponsoring the fundraiser selling $5 hot dog plates during Friday’s football game. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Deal family.
For those unable to attend, there is also a donation account set up at Countybank and donations can be made through Venmo to username @DEAL-8-27-21.
Fields and Addis each said the fundraiser isn’t an Emerald thing or a Greenwood High thing, it’s a Lakelands thing.
“Black and yellow or purple and gold, it’s all about helping a family,” Fields said.