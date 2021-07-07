There’s urgency behind the scenes.
Despite Uptown seeming its usual self Tuesday, city workers are setting up for Greenwood’s half-week transformation for the S.C. Festival of Discovery.
With little fanfare, workers manicured the grass, trimmed bushes, put out trash cans, checked on temporary power outlets and started blocking off parking areas to make room for the 92 barbecue cook teams making their way into town this week.
This week Greenwood will likely see crowds it hasn’t seen since summer 2019. The smell of smoked meats will be wafting through the air, carried on the breeze by the wailing of guitars from the Blues Cruise’s two stages. For Uptown Manager Lara Hudson, it’s good to be back to this kind of work.
“It’s been kind of fun. I feel like we’re finally back to the normal work this year,” she said.
Monday and Tuesday, city workers were doing what they could to set up without disrupting Uptown too much. Today, though, the city starts closing parking lots so the 17 vending teams can start setting up to cook and serve.
“We want to get them in and let them set up so by lunchtime, they can serve food,” Hudson said.
Thursday marks the first day of the festival, and crews usually shut down the Main Street stretch through Uptown by about 6 a.m. Hudson said they may shut down Maxwell Avenue this evening, to help move in the fair food vendors that will be set up near the Uptown Market.
“That’s probably the biggest difference this year, we have two main stages,” she said. “We have the main stage with our sponsors and everything, but we also have a blues stage down by the Uptown Market, where the kids’ rides are.”
City officials are calling the Uptown Market area the festival fairgrounds because it’s the site for amusement rides starting at 5 p.m. Friday. That’s also where the Kids Que children’s cooking competition, and where the fair food vendors are setting up.
“I think the Kids Que is one of my favorites, the kids are so serious about it,” Hudson said.
Greenwood has built strong relationships with the barbecue teams and vendors who have participated throughout the festival’s 20 years, and Hudson said she’s excited to see them back after the festival’s cancellation last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus hasn’t gone away, though daily new case numbers have dropped to early 2020 levels.
People can get free COVID-19 vaccines at the Festival of Discovery. Self Regional Healthcare, Carolina Health Centers and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control are teaming up to offer vaccines from 1-4:30 p.m. Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Uptown Family Practice, 313 Main St.
Also new this year, festival attendees old enough to buy beer or wine will be able to carry their drinks anywhere on the festival grounds, which includes the main Uptown stretch from Court to Maxwell avenues, and along Maxwell Avenue up to the Uptown Market. Hudson said attendees will be okay to carry their beverages anywhere inside the barriers marking the two main festival areas.
Rain hasn’t stopped the fun in previous years, but Hudson said city officials are watching the skies as a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon could affect set-up. There’s sporadic chance for showers through the rest of the week even as Greenwood dodges the bulk of tropical storm Elsa, the National Weather Service said. Still, Hudson said it’s an exciting time for Greenwood as its famed festival comes to town.