FUJIFILM might be the latest victim of a ransomware attack and the extent that affects the company’s Greenwood operation is unknown at this time.
“On June 2, FUJIFILM Corporation in Tokyo became aware of the possibility of a ransomware attack,” the company’s U.S. website said in a banner on the front page. “Due to this issue, we are experiencing network problems today, impacting some of our systems. For some entities, this affects all forms of communications, including emails and incoming calls, which come through the company’s network systems.”
Tuesday afternoon, Joseph Metzger, vice president of corporate communications at FUJIFILM Holdings America, confirmed in an email that the notice on the website is the company’s current statement on the matter.
“We are currently working to determine the extent and the scale of the issues,” the website said. “We sincerely apologize to our customers and business partners for the inconvenience this has caused.”
Attempts to reach Lisa Emily with FUJIFILM’s Greenwood location were unsuccessful.