Fujifilm corporate headquarters on Thursday issued a statement regarding its response to a possible ransomware attack against its parent company in Tokyo.
"Out of an abundance of caution, immediate steps were taken to shut down the computer networks, servers, and IT equipment and systems across all Fujifilm corporate regions," a news release said.
"Since our notification of this potential issue, we conducted initial forensic analysis and systems testing, and have determined that there is no related risk to the network, servers and equipment in the Americas region, and no loss, destruction, alteration, unauthorized use or disclosure of data, including data of our customers, on this region’s systems," the company said.
On Thursday, the company brought its servers back up and had its network systems online in the Americas, saying there was "no reason to believe that an incident has occurred here, or that any continued investigation in Tokyo will have any impact on our business operations in this region."
The company said its Crisis and Incident Response Team will continue to monitor Fujifilm's systems as part of its standard security management procedures.