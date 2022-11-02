Greenwood County gave property to FujiPhoto Film and the town of Ware Shoals during Tuesday's council meeting.
After Fuji's 2021 announcement it would close four of its Greenwood plants this year and eliminate 400 positions, they announced the facility's sale to a Wisconsin-based investment firm.
But first the company had to get its property back from Greenwood County. The company came to Greenwood more than 30 years ago, and at the time entered into a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement.
Greenwood County took ownership of properties Fuji would operate on, then leased them back to the company, according to County Attorney Carson Penney. This was in line with how FILOT agreements were structured at the time.
Now that the company is selling its properties and ending that FILOT agreement, the county had to approve a resolution to convey the property back to Fuji so the company could sell it. Council unanimously approved the transfer.
Council also approved giving the Larry Traynham Center to the town of Ware Shoals. Council member Theo Lane said the town requested that if the county didn't have any use for the property, to give it over to the town government to resurface a back parking area and use it as a town maintenance shed.
That transfer was also unanimously approved.
County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn asked council to approve moving $20,000 from the Airport Improvement Fund to the operating fund to help pay for repairs to two tractors. The tractors are used for grounds maintenance, and Dorn said the improvement fund had $470,000 in it — the maintenance cost was unexpected and not in the general fund's budget. Council approved the transfer.
In other business:
Council approved third reading on three separate zoning requests: One would bring all of the Velux campus on Old Brickyard Road under the same zoning. The second was to rezone about 30 acres on East Northside Drive owned by ATC Development, which seeks to build a complex of eight three-story apartment buildings. The third allowed a resident the zoning he needed to build a house and barn on Old Woodlawn Road.
Council appointed Janice Annette Chiles to the Greenwood County Public Library Board, and re-appointed Karla Holloway and Ulysses White to the Raintree special tax district.
Council approved first reading of a rezoning request at Stoney Point that would allow for development of a new cul-de-sac with duplex houses running off Swing About.
