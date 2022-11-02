County council 01
Buy Now

Greenwood County Council candidate Johanna Bishop and Councilman Mark Allison talk after Tuesday's meeting.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Greenwood County gave property to FujiPhoto Film and the town of Ware Shoals during Tuesday's council meeting.

After Fuji's 2021 announcement it would close four of its Greenwood plants this year and eliminate 400 positions, they announced the facility's sale to a Wisconsin-based investment firm.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.