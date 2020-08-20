Another investor has pulled its support from Greenwood Partnership Alliance.
“FUJIFILM has suspended its financial support for the Partnership Alliance as one of our many COVID-19 cost-cutting measures,” Lisa Emily, senior public relations specialist at FUJIFILM, said in an email. “We have supported The Partnership for years and this action is in no way a reflection on their efforts or our relationship with the organization.”
FUJIFILM’s contribution to GPA was $25,000.
“As with Piedmont Tech, GPA has had a long and successful relationship with Fuji,” Art Bush, interim Partnership CEO, said in an email. “Every organization, Fuji included, is faced with making tough decisions as they prepare their budgets and decide how they allocate their funds during this unprecedented pandemic.”
The board of directors for GPA met Wednesday to hear a presentation from Bush on the plans for GPA’s future.
“There have been a lot of conversations and discussions about the future of the Partnership Alliance,” Bush said.
Bush presented his plan — One For All — for the future of GPA.
Bush said this plan is modeled after One Spartanburg, which combines resources of entities such as GPA with the Chamber of Commerce and others to accomplish the same goals.
“This is my vision,” Bush said. “The vision is to lead Greenwood County and the surrounding region to be the number one place to live in America.”
Bush said issues such as affordable housing, Uptown improvements, public transportation, competitive job opportunities, job training, entrepreneurial opportunities for minorities, tourism, support of high-quality health care and cost-effective higher education are for this organization to address.
Bush said the new organization would be governed by a board of directors that would include a chairman, the president of One For All, the chairman of county council, the mayors of Greenwood, Ninety Six and Ware Shoals, the CEO of Self Regional Healthcare, the Greenwood County sheriff, the presidents of Lander University and Piedmont Technical College, four representatives from commercial and retail businesses and four representatives from the Industry Council.
“I see Greenwood One For All being a combination of Greenwood Partnership Alliance, as well as the Chamber of Commerce and county working together,” Bush said.
He said the organization would have one president who would oversee tourism, housing and transportation, small business development and retention, marketing, finance, the One For All Foundation, Uptown Development, workforce development and education and industrial development and retention.
The One For All Foundation would be supported by taxes, grants, fundraising projects, a local option sales tax, bonds and the Foundation for a Greater Greenwood.
Chip Stockman, GPA board chairman, expressed confidence in the plan.
“This is going to work because it is what is best for our community,” he said.
Stockman recognized that the county will handle the industrial side of things.
“We understand loud and clear that the county is going to do industrial recruitment and retention,” Stockman said.
Bob Haynie, Greenwood Metropolitan District vice chairman, questioned how entities such as Uptown Greenwood would be part of a larger organization.
“I think there are structural impediments to them being a part,” Haynie said.
Stockman acknowledged the path toward the new plan will not be easy.
“There are going to be some challenges in this thing,” he said.
Greenwood County Chairman Steve Brown said Wednesday that he has not seen the plan.
“We will give it a good look and see,” Brown said.
Greenwood County Council voted 6-1 in May to remove its membership and contribution of $300,000 from GPA. Lack of accountability of the CEO, public chiding by GPA board members and disparaging remarks about County Council were listed as reasons for the exit.
Partnership’s former CEO, Heather Simmons Jones, resigned in June, which she said was to prevent staff layoffs and help make up for lost revenue.
Two days later, County Council directed chairman Steve Brown to send a letter to the state Department of Commerce and Upstate Alliance designating Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell as the official point of contact for economic development in Greenwood County.
In late June, GPA’s board voted to extend the budget and executive committee for 90 days. Bush was named interim CEO on July 1.
Greenwood County hired James Bateman, formerly GPA’s director of business development, as interim economic development director July 30.
In addition to Greenwood County and FUJIFILM removing their contributions, Piedmont Technical College ended its $20,000 annual commitment to the organization.