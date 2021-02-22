Writing can be a way to examine yourself, look at the world through a different lens and explore your biases.
These were just a few of the takeaways from Thursday night’s virtual session called “Personal Writing as Personal Reckoning,” which is part of Lander’s Race and Identity Dialogue series.
The Rev. Alexis Carter Thomas, adjunct instructor of religion at Lander, and Laura Martin, lecturer of English at Lander, moderated the session. It was open to the public, including students and professors.
The goal of the session was to explore ways to tell stories through personal writing that can be used as tools for empathy and self-awareness.
The series is supported by funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities through a grant from South Carolina Humanities.
On Thursday, Martin challenged attendees to take stock of their own biases and look at the dark underlayings of our own history and their different layers.
“Writing is the entryway to think about other people,” Thomas said.
Martin said that, through writing, people can access things about which they don’t even realize they are thinking.
“If it’s awkward to talk to someone else, talk to yourself,” said Martin, who was an avid diary-keeper and wrote poetry as a youth. She said that by doing this, you relieve the burden of other people.
“You are not asking others to do the emotional work,” she said.
Martin said people wishing to gain insight into other races, cultures and people different from themselves, can start by reading. She recommended the writings “White Debt” and “The Case for Reparations.”
Martin said you must then dive into your own point of view and explore how things look from someone else’s perspective. Martin cautions against making generalizations about a group of people based on interactions with one or a few people who are part of the group.
Martin said you should do plenty of research so you have a better understanding of cultures.
Martin read some of her own work, which focused on the Black Doll card in a tarot deck. That card, she opined, had come to represent fear.
Martin’s writings on the Black Doll prompted Thomas — later, during the shared writing experience — to recall when she was a child who played with a group of white girls. Thomas, who is Black, said thinking about how women take care of dolls reminds her of the role of Black women during slavery days, when they would often help take care of white children.
Thomas said some key questions you should ask when writing about experiences with others include:
- Why are you afraid?
- Who told you to be afraid?
- Why do I feel this way in another person’s presence?
“The purpose of doing this type of writing is to see how you fit into larger social structures,” Martin said.
Participants were given a set of questions to consider and 5 minutes to write something. Those who wanted to share what they wrote did so.
Shaunette Parker, a professor of psychology, was a bit nervous about sharing what she wrote. “I’m about to share a piece of me,” she said.
Parker recalled a time when she was younger and a white woman smiled at her, only to say that she was pretty for someone of her race. She wondered, “What do you do with those experiences you can’t change?”
Josie Ryan, a professor of mathematics, shared a story about an experience abroad and how things looked compared to the United States.
“To the world, we’re the 1%,” Martin responded after Ryan finished.
Zach Rubin, an associate professor of psychology, wrote about his experience visiting a Native American Reservation. He felt a “pang of guilt,” he said, when he realized those on the reservation were “selling an idea of Indianess back to people who put you on the reservations.”
