Greenwood County might hit the $87.9 million revenue cap for the 2016 capital project sales tax early — a far cry from the multi-million dollar shortfall projected just two years ago.

When the penny sales tax passed in a 2016 referendum, voters went to the ballot and approved the tax with a maximum collections cap of $87,938,185 to fund 27 projects throughout the county. Confusion sparked in August 2019, when the late County Council Chairperson Steve Brown said officials expected their final collection rate to be up to $20 million below that projected total.

