Bob says “stealing to eat” and “living in abandoned spaces” was necessary to survive when he was living on the streets.
Thoughts of taking his own life plagued him at times.
“I got arrested for stealing some food,” Bob said. “You want to know how much I weighed? One hundred and ten pounds.”
Will says his struggles with drinking and marijuana began when he was 19 years old.
“I was 17 years old when my first daughter was born,” Will said. “My struggles with alcohol escalated, even after I later got married. ... I went through five programs before I got sober and I endured losses of parents and twin girls.”
Mental health and cardiovascular issues have also been hurdles for Will.
“Counseling and management helps,” Will said. “I found myself homeless for the first time in 2015 after my mother passed away. I had to sell her house after she passed to pay for her funeral. ... When I finally got into an Upstate homeless mission, I had had nothing to eat for a week.”
Helping Bob and Will out of these scenarios has been a network of Lakelands nonprofits and umbrella housing programs through Meg’s House.
“This coming April, I will have four years sobriety,” Will said.
Neither housing client is using their full names, but both agreed to share their stories with the Index-Journal.
Although many might be familiar with Meg’s House supportive services, to reduce the impact of domestic violence in the Lakelands, part of this nonprofit’s mission is also to address chronic homelessness in the communities it serves.
“These programs have literally taken us from homelessness,” explains Bob, who said he first tried cocaine at age 12 after falling in with an older crowd, and later experimented with heroin. “I got clean and got married and had kids and then I had two wives die. ... Bad decisions and rotten choices were mine after.”
Fast forward to now and he’s finding help and a home through Meg’s House.
“People have given us the opportunity to have our own homes and to become functional human beings,” Bob said.
Addiction, devastating loss and hardships have followed Bob and Will at different points in their lives, but they say free medical and dental care through Greater Greenwood United Ministry and getting back on track through the Greenwood Pathway House helped them find their way eventually to Meg’s House housing programs.
“Before days of desperation, I worked nearly every day of my life to care for my two children,” Bob said. “But, when I hit that point, Operation Impact through Meg’s House enabled me to get an apartment, and it’s nice and clean and safe. Every day, I wake up and say, ‘Thank God’ because permanent housing has saved my life.”
Candace Timmerman, Meg’s House director of housing programs, said Bob and Will are in what’s considered permanent housing, funded through federal programs under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“All of our programs follow a housing-first model,” Timmerman said. “They can come in with no income, no pre-required sobriety time and no service participation requirement, because how are you supposed to make treatment or other services when you don’t even have a permanent address? No or low-income is high-risk for homelessness, period.”
Timmerman said major contributors to homelessness include: access to affordable housing, income inequality, racial disparities, domestic violence and addiction.
“Clients in our permanent housing programs must sign occupancy agreements,” Timmerman said. “We work with our property management folks and clients and try to bring in recovery specialists and other services to help our clients. With housing first, you provide that and wrap other services around them.
“There’s so much demand and not enough housing supply,” Timmerman said. “You have to go through an assessment to determine your high-risk behaviors and chronic vulnerability for ending up on the streets.”
Housing programs such as Project HOPE and Operation Impact are not the only ways Meg’s House is trying to help.
Meg’s House hosted outreach activities for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Nov. 13-21.
Cold weather items were distributed to guests of the Greenwood Soup Kitchen and fundraisers were organized to support Meg’s House programs to help the homeless.
“This year, our annual count of the homeless, the Point in Time count, will be Jan. 26, to assess the number of people in a shelter or on the street,” Timmerman said. “If you are homeless, call Greenwood Pathway House, 864-223-4460. They, Meg’s House, are an access point for our Meg’s House housing programs.”
To find out if you could be eligible for housing, call United Housing Connections Intake and Referral from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 864-241-0462. Press 2 for a housing assessment appointment.