Charles Mason Gary planned to work on his family farm between Belton and Honea Path and do side work when he retired from being Greenville County School’s deputy superintendent — and that’s what he did for about 15 months.
Last week, a friend called Gary and told him that the retired administrator was being considered for Abbeville County School District’s interim superintendent position. Gary said he started laughing and asked his friend why he put his name in. Although he didn’t understand why he got recommended for the job, he decided to go down to the district building for an interview Tuesday night.
“I put it in God’s hands and if it worked out then it worked out, and if it didn’t then it didn’t, because I’m OK either way,” Gary thought.
After Gary’s interview, the board unanimously voted to hire him, and now the 30-year educator and administrator will be replacing Superintendent Julie Fowler in leading the district through the 2020-21 school year.
“This is, and has been, a great district so it’s not like I’m trying to come in here and fix something,” he said. “I simply want to take us from where we are and make ourselves even better for the benefit of the students.”
Gary’s path to becoming an administrator began at age 18 when the Belton-Honea Path High School graduate planned to attend Lander University but did not know what to study. He looked at the role models in his life and realized two were assistant principals.
“I loved those guys to death but they were tough,” he said. “I got to thinking about the influence that they had on me and my friends’ lives and I said, ‘That’d be a neat thing to pursue.’”
Gary majored in history at Lander and intended to teach, but minored in biology just in case it didn’t work out. After graduation, he thought he was prepared to teach in a classroom so he went back to Belton-Honea Path and became a teacher. During his five years at Belton-Honea Path, he taught, coached football, softball and did administrative assistant work.
He enjoyed administrative work and applied to be an assistant principal at Palmetto Middle School in Anderson School District One. He said he worked at Palmetto Middle for five years before the superintendent told him the board wanted him to be the principal of Palmetto High School.
Gary said his time at Palmetto High was his most fun job because he was in tune with the students and school activities. He acknowledged he never went to bed because he was constantly on call.
“Saturday morning, an alarm goes off, they’re going to call you to shut the alarm off,” he said. “It was a hard job but I loved it.”
With 23 years of experience under his belt, Gary became the superintendent of Anderson School District Three and stayed in that position for four years. When he applied to be deputy superintendent for Greenville County Schools, he didn’t think he would get a callback, but he did. He got the job and concluded his career after assuming the role for three years.
Now Gary is back in a superintendent position and the self-proclaimed “data geek” wants to keep Abbeville in an upward trajectory by doing good work and keeping the kids first.
Gary was attracted to Abbeville’s small size. He considers small districts his niche because he was born and raised in the small town of Honea Path.
“I understand the people, the mindset, the work ethic and Abbeville is just so doggone good,” he said. “It’s just quality folks and I want to join a winning team.”
Gary thinks when people are positive and work together they can do good things for kids in any environment, and he said that’s what he found in Abbeville.
For the 2020-21 school year, Gary equated the COVID-19 pandemic to chaos and he wants to assure everybody that they are going to be OK.
“I don’t know that we can ever go back to what we use to call normal, but there is going to be a new normal and we need to get there as quickly as we can,” he said. “Out of the gate, I want parents and students reassured that the sound education that you’ve always received from Abbeville is going to still happen. You’re going to be in a safe environment and we’re going to focus on teaching and learning. That’s what we’re going to do Day 1 and that will be my focus.”
Once that’s in place and running, Gary said the district can start branching out to other avenues as needs arise. He wants to get input from teachers, principals and employees at the district office when he comes up with further plans because he feels like he does a pretty good job once he knows what’s on peoples’ minds.
“I’m not going to come in here and start spouting off XYZ when that might be counterproductive to what this district needs,” he said. “I will formulate a plan once I hear from the people and we’ll execute it.”
Past superintendents have dealt with bond resolutions to consolidate schools. Gary said he’s not digging up old bones but he doesn’t want to send students into decrepit schools and will work with the board to see what’s possible.
“I’ve got to think about what is best for the students in Abbeville County every morning when I walk in here,” he said. “With that comes facilities, safety and education. I have to look at how we can pull off all of that in the span of my time and tenure here.”