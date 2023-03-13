ABBEVILLE — There’s money in history.
That’s the hope of new board members of Friends of Trinity as they determine how to approach the latest phase of restoration work for Trinity Episcopal Church and the church’s place in the community.
It’s not just a church, according to Steve Clark, a member of Friends of Trinity. The primary message is the historical value of the church, what it means to the community and how it can promote historical tourism.
“We’re really looking to have this as a community space, not just a house of worship. It’s amazing how many people come to Abbeville just to come to the church,” said Clark, who has a background in marketing.
He said a couple from Aiken recently visited Trinity as part of a history tour and Abbeville was one of the places they wanted to see. They stayed overnight, they ate and shopped here.
A couple visited Trinity church after finishing a job in Greenwood. They were repeat visitors to the town. The husband cited their enjoyment of the church and the downtown businesses.
“We can bring people like that to Abbeville,” he said Thursday. “There isn’t anything like this anywhere else. This can be an economic driver to the city.”
The potential is evident through a check of the church’s visitors log. People came from throughout South Carolina and as far away as North Dakota.
The church is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Clark said from 25-40 people visit the church. During festivals, up to 150 people visit.
A group of people representing the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the organization that provided a $250,000 grant to restore the church’s steeple, recently visited to see how its money was spent.
They went up into the bell tower and the steeple’s interior. Clark said they were impressed. Climbing around inside the steeple, you really get an appreciation for how tall it is, he said.
One of Clark’s hopes is to bolster the group’s checking account. Right now, Friends of Trinity has about $8,000. That is not enough to pursue grant funds, he said. The group needs at least $250,000 to $500,000 for seed money.
“Nobody is going to give us the money without the matching funds. That’s how we got the other grants, with seed money. We’re out of money basically,” he said.
His vision, aside from regular fundraising events, is developing a five-year plan and asking people and businesses to commit to yearly donations over a certain term. Hopefully, Friends could get enough money to apply for grants.
“When you think about Abbeville, you think about three things: the Opera House, Trinity Church and the Square,” he said. You can see the steeple from just about anywhere in town.
“If we can get people in here and this resonates with them, then we can reach out to them with our fundraising message.”
One example is promoting the church as a wedding venue. Clark was at the church one Saturday when a woman who had gotten married at Trinity walked in.
“I haven’t been in here this church in two years,” she said. “I got married in this church. It was so beautiful. I can’t help but cry because it’s so beautiful.”
Clark said she started to tear up and added that he wished he got gotten a video of that conversation.
The church has hosted one wedding this year. Supporters should promote the church to local businesses as a wedding venue, he said, reaching out to businesses that could cater such events, or have wedding parties stay at the Belmont Inn.
“It’s a beautiful place to have a wedding,” he said. “I can’t imagine someone coming in here looking to have a wedding and not being awed by what’s in here.”
“If we didn’t do anything, the building would still be standing, but it would be tragic if something happened to these windows because they are irreplaceable,” Clark said.
Trinity features several stained glass windows, two of which were crafted by William Gibson. He also crafted the small panes called lozenges atop all the windows. The goal is to reframe, re-lead the windows and put protective coatings on them. He said the cost could reach $500,000.
The main window, the one behind the pulpit, has an enjoyable myth behind it. Clark said the story goes that that window came from England and the boat carrying it ran the Union blockade from Charleston.
Actually, it was made in New York by Gibson. He made two windows. There was a mixup and the window that should have gone to Boston ended up in Trinity. Clark said the proof is in the green medallions at the bottom of the window. The frame was too small for the full window, which was cut from the bottom to fit the frame.
Lewis Ashley, an organist who provided music on Saturday, spoke with visitors about the stained glass windows. A man once offered to clean the windows for free, citing his love of the work. Church officials declined the offer as the man had no experience working with stained glass.
Another window was installed in 1940 after a tree limb damaged an original window. Clark said a church member left money in their will for its repair.
The stucco is another job. The goal is to remove the stucco that was installed during a restoration in the 1970s. That job could cost up to $1 million. He pointed out sections of damaged and removed stucco from where water seeped in. The church was closed for a while because of the damage.
Inside the church, pieces of its John Baker Tracker organ are piled up. Its restoration is slated to be the final job, Clark said. The latest estimate for work on the organ is $170,000.
Perched behind the rows of pews is the cross that formerly stood on the old steeple. Church members quickly noticed the bullet holes from someone who had used it as target practice. Clark said he checked with a former Marine sniper who looked at the holes and determined where the shooter must have been and what caliber of bullets he used.
The pews are original. They are not built in sections; each was made from one long log. A partition, he joked, was used to separate men from the women. Actually, it was installed for stability.
The stories emphasize the need for the church to be presented from a historical perspective, Clark said. In years past, it was referred to as the Cathedral of the Upstate. A long time ago, people from Charleston visited Abbeville to see the church to get design ideas for a church that wanted to build.
A lot of history is represented here, he said.