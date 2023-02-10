After 37 years as one of Greenwood’s most prominent politicians, Floyd Nicholson has garnered a lot of friends and fans alike.

After two years of delays because of COVID-19, a group of Nicholson’s supporters have organized a reception to honor the now-retired state Senator and former Greenwood mayor.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.