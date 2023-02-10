After 37 years as one of Greenwood’s most prominent politicians, Floyd Nicholson has garnered a lot of friends and fans alike.
After two years of delays because of COVID-19, a group of Nicholson’s supporters have organized a reception to honor the now-retired state Senator and former Greenwood mayor.
From 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 2, at the Arts Center at 120 Main St., Greenwood, friends and family will host a reception for Nicholson in appreciation of his public service. Anyone is invited to join the celebration, and entry is free.
The idea to host this event stemmed from Nicholson’s neighbor, Frank Koczwara. He’s a member of the Greenwood County Democratic Party, and since moving to Greenwood beside the Nicholsons has been impressed with the warmth and welcome he received from his neighbor.
“He’s a remarkable man. He’s not just a politician, he’s a father, an educator, a mentor,” Koczwara said. “I got to thinking in 2019, this man has been around a long time.”
He had the idea to organize an event to honor Nicholson, and recruited the likes of Len Bornemann, Jeff May and former classmates and friends to form an event committee. After trying to secure a few locations, Floyd’s wife Mamie Nicholson suggested scaling the event down to a reception at the Arts Center.
“Floyd is more of a drop-in reception type of person, not with a lot of fanfare,” she said. “I think it’s just extra special that people actually want to do something. They kept this on the burner for so long, they didn’t give up on it because of COVID.”
Nicholson, a graduate of Brewer High School and South Carolina State University, and continued his education at Clemson University and the University of South Carolina. He served on Greenwood City Council from 1982--93 before being elected mayor of Greenwood from 1994-08. He was the first Black mayor of Greenwood, and the first Black state senator elected to District 10 in 2008, where he served until 2020.
Bill Kimler, chairperson of the Greenwood County Democratic Party, met Nicholson when he was relatively new to local politics. After meeting Nicholson for an interview, Kimler said he was taken aback by the senator’s warmth.
“I can just remember his friendliness and hospitality,” Kimler said. “He didn’t know me at all, but he welcomed me with open arms.”
Kimler said Nicholson has always been a “beacon of decency” in politics, never having a bad word about other politicians. He managed to be forceful in his convictions without breaking decorum, Kimler said.
His character is his legacy in the Greenwood Democratic Party, Kimler said, leading local politicians who followed in his wake to run on facts and hope. Kimler took Nicholson’s fish fry campaign fundraisers and has continued them even after Nicholson lost his reelection run in 2020, still drawing hundreds annually.
Nicholson’s service continues, he serves as chairman of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands board and serves on the Upper Savannah Council of Governments board. He’s on the S.C. Public Utilities Review Committee and the S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame Commission, and volunteers with Meals on Wheels.
